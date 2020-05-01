While the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that isolation is the most important measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Daniel Ortega regime continues to swim against the current and through the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur) is promoting only in May 442 massive events.

Intur’s May tourist portfolio brings from dancing parties, crowning of queens, processions, buzzing, cultural magazines, torovenados, horse riding, fairs, among other activities.

According to official Minsa figures, in Nicaragua there have been 14 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths. However, specialists and independent organizations doubt the statistics and assure that it is much higher.

The economist and professor Luis Murillo, explains that although the government wants to appear normal, at some point in this health crisis it will have to give in because its irresponsible attitude could affect massive contagions, which could create social discontent, very similar to 2018.

The Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides) in its situation report of April 2020 indicates between March 15 and April 15 177 activities were carried out promoted by the Daniel Ortega regime, through public institutions, mayors , the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, among others.

While internationally, countries have declared a State of Emergency, have established quarantine, curfews, restriction of vehicle movement; in Nicaragua they want to appear normal in the midst of the calamity, just as it happened in 2018. The Funides report indicates that one day after the announcement of the first coronavirus case (March 18), government authorities called 13 massive activities.

“Regarding the location of the activities, 21.7 percent have been carried out throughout the country, 39 percent in Managua and 17.5 percent in the rest of the Pacific Region and to a lesser extent are registered in the Region of the Caribbean Coast (11.9 percent) and the Central Region (10.2 percent), “says Funides.

Funides warned that if the Daniel Ortega regime does not adopt serious preventive measures even with the evident increase in cases of Covid-19, in mid-May some 2,730 will be affected, and by June, 119,703 infections are estimated and around 650 people have died from the pandemic in Nicaragua.

But if the government takes rigorous measures by mid-May, the think center projects for May 1,404 affected, 21,241 infected in June and 147 deaths at this time. In this scenario, the spread of the disease is reduced by 20 percent.

Sandinista mayors promote activities

Sandinista mayors promote events in their cities. The Mayor of Corinto, Chinandega, announced for this May 1st the election of “Ugly King and Queen” of the traditional Santa Cruz 2020 festivities. This Tuesday the first activity was held in the Municipal Plaza where the candidates were presented in means of music, screaming and dancing. The square looked crowded. The activity of this May Day will end with a great popular party in the Municipal Plaza.

This same Friday there will be two other massive events. One in Bluefields, the Mayo Ya, to be held at the city’s Malecon Sports Center. Another in La Boquita, Diriamba, to celebrate the Day of the Cross.

Activity carried out by the Corinth City Hall this past Tuesday.

