Intubada !, a member of the Academy is very delicate

Intubada !, a member of La Academia is very delicate | Instagram

A star fights for his life! The unfortunate news that Montse Ibarra, who was part of The Academy, is intubated and very delicate saddened famous, non-famous and social networks, where they seek to obtain financial support and prayers for the young woman.

As reported in Come the joy, the singer was working when she suffered a respiratory arrest and was treated in an emergency, it was indicated that what happened with the former member of La Academia has nothing to do with the current virus.

It was Sergio Sepúlveda who shared on the morning TV Azteca star that Covid-19 has nothing to do with Montse’s health; however, what happened can lead to pneumonia that weakens your entire body.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to change the time of sent messages

I’m going to tell you the story, it has nothing to do with COVID, (Montserrat) was working, he was in a bar singing, and after having a drink, he started to feel bad. So, she decided to go to an emergency hospital, and already in the hospital, in the emergency room, she had some seizures, vomited and, then, bronchial aspiration, shared the driver in Venga La Alegría.

It may interest you: Know the Netflix premieres for this weekend

Aspiration is the passage of food into the respiratory tract and this can lead to pneumonia and even the end of life. The truth is that the talented Montse is not having a good time and is fighting for her health.

It may interest you: At the lake, Lana Rhoades shows off her curves in a swimsuit

Pickachu, as Montse is called, was part of the eleventh generation of The academy and she was transferred to a private emergency hospital due to the saturation of the hospitals as a result of Covid-19; However, now hospital expenses exceed 100,000 pesos and his family is asking for support to get ahead with the situation.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It was indicated that an attempt has been made to transfer the singer to a public hospital; However, saturation has prevented Montse from finding a free bed. It should be noted that the young woman was also part of La Voz México in 2013, being part of the Wisin & Yandel team.