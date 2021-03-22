Intruder manages to enter Johnny Depp’s house to bathe and have a drink

According to the TMZ news portal, the house that the famous interpreter has on the outskirts of Los Angeles was attacked by an individual who, taking advantage of the owner’s absence, did not hesitate to enjoy some of the amenities that the property offers. Thus, the intruder poured himself a drink as soon as he found the minibar and subsequently took a relaxing shower in one of the many bathrooms in this luxurious home.

Fortunately for Johnny Depp, his neighbors soon raised the alarm and several police officers appeared at the entrance of his house to try to apprehend the invader. By directly refusing to open the front door and thus lay down their attitude, the security forces did not take long to tear it down to arrest the individual and proceed to his judicial disposition.