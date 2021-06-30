Introducing the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country, only with the country’s 5G leader

T ‑ Mobile launches the REVVL V + 5G

What’s new: T ‑ Mobile will launch the REVVL V + 5G, the cheapest 5G smartphone in the US, available exclusively on T ‑ Mobile and Metro by T ‑ Mobile. You can win one with the new 5G augmented reality (or AR) game from El Un ‑ carrier that takes advantage of the phone’s incredible technical features.

Because it is important: T ‑ Mobile continues to lower the cost of 5G smartphones to make the 5G network more accessible to everyone. And costing just under $ 200, the REVVL V + 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country.

For whom is it important: for everyone who wants to experience the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network in the country. Needless to say more.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The new REVVL brings access to 5G within everyone’s reach. T ‑ Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the launch of the nation’s cheapest 5G smartphone, the REVVL V + 5G, available exclusively on T ‑ Mobile and Metro by T ‑ Mobile. To celebrate the arrival of the cheapest 5G smartphone on the largest, fastest and now most reliable 5G network, T ‑ Mobile will also launch an AR 5G game. See how fast you are to activate T ‑ Mobile’s nationwide 5G network map and you could win a free REVVL. The new smartphone will be available in Metro stores starting July 12, and in T ‑ Mobile stores and online starting July 23.

“When we say this is just the beginning, we mean it. Just three months after launching the Big Shift to 5G, we continue to tear down the roadblocks that prevent people from having a great 5G experience,” says Mike Sievert, CEO of T ‑ Mobile. “REVVL smartphones have always aimed to deliver an all-in-one experience – great features at a great value. And the REVVL V + 5G sets a new precedent for the industry.”

Excellent quality at an incredible price

Once again, the REVVL line achieves that sweet spot where it can offer luxury specs without having a luxury price tag, as it is priced just under $ 200. The new REVVL 5G smartphone has a large 6.82 “HD + screen with triple rear camera and 16 MP front camera. It comes equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, plus a finger sensor and facial recognition unlock to offer first-rate security. Want to see it in action? Check out the unboxing video here: https://youtu.be/6KZX68KP750

Win big; play to the max

T ‑ Mobile is the nation’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, and the new REVVL V + 5G smartphone connects to T ‑ Mobile’s extended range 5G for nationwide coverage and ultra-capacity 5G for speeds. super fast. To celebrate all of these 5G victories, T ‑ Mobile will launch an AR game that challenges customers to activate T ‑ Mobile’s national 5G network map as quickly as possible. Not only is it fun, but you could also win a free REVVL V + 5G. Neville Ray, President of Technology for T ‑ Mobile, will randomly select some of the highest scores posted on Twitter and send winners a free device. To play, just scan the QR code below and tweet a screenshot of your score with # Leaderin5G and #sweepstakes for a chance to win.

T ‑ Mobile’s 5G Extended Range Network covers 300 million people in an area of ​​1.6 million square miles; that’s almost 2x more coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. It covers 92% of interstate highways across the United States, compared to just 68% for AT&T and 51% for Verizon. In addition, now that Sprint is part of T ‑ Mobile, The Un ‑ carrier extends its leadership by activating the 5G ultra-capacity network across the country and bringing high 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra-capacity 5G can deliver average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps and currently covers 150 million people.

Let’s see the specifications of the device

Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear camera with 16 MP front camera

Drums: 5000 mAh with USB C and 18 W fast charging

Colour: Nebula Black

SW: Android 11

Screen: 6.82 “HD + 20: 5: 9 LCD screen

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64 GB

Bands: 5G n25 / n41 / n66 / n71 LTE 2/4/5/12/25/26/41/66/71

Safety: facial activation and finger sensor

Dimensions: 6.84 “x 3.05” x 0.28 “

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Processor: Octa core, 2 to 2.2 GHz and 6 to 2.0 GHz

How to get the new REVVL V + 5G

The new REVVL will be available in Metro stores beginning July 12 and in T ‑ Mobile stores and online at es.t‑mobile.com beginning July 23. The regular price of the device (or FRP) at both T-Mobile and Metro is $ 199.99.

T ‑ Mobile customers can take the REVVL V + 5G for $ 8.34 per month ($ 0 down payment; regular price: $ 199.99), for 24 months with the T ‑ Mobile Interest-Free Equipment Finance Plan, with credit rating.

Are you tied to the plan of a mobile service company with limited data?

Today, millions of people in this country are tied to limited data plans from Verizon or AT&T; most without access to 5G or with limited access. But thanks to T-Mobile’s latest Un ‑ carrier innovation that implemented the Big Shift to Unlimited, all of those people will be able to access BOTH: unlimited data for smartphones AND ALSO full access to T ‑ Mobile’s extensive 5G network, which includes ultracapacity and extended range, all at a price equal to or better than the current offering from other wireless carriers for limited data plans.

For more information on the new REVVL on Metro, visit https://hola.metrobyt-mobile.com/revvl-best-budget-smartphones. And very soon, more information about T-Mobile. To check out the new AR game, visit: www.tmobile-ar-game.com/.

Follow us in the official T Mobile newsroom on Twitter at @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Coverage is not available in some areas; for some uses a certain plan or function may be required. The most reliable 5G network: according to an audit report carried out by the company umlaut with open call data on user experience from September 2020 to February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. The fastest 5G network: Opensignal Awards – US 5G User Experience Report, April 2021, based on an independent analysis of average speeds captured in mobile service measurements from December 15, 2020 to March 14, 2021. © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Augmented reality game giveaway: NO PURCHASE OBLIGATION. Open to residents of all 50 US, DC, and PR states. For people over 18 years old. For dates and times of participation and to read the full regulation, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/news/revvl-contest-rules-and-regulations. Void where prohibited. Interstate Highway Coverage: based on T ‑ Mobile analysis of Ookla® CoverageRight ™ in Q1 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence® 5G scans in Q1 2021.

About T ‑ Mobile

T ‑ Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s One Powerful ‑ Carrier with an advanced 4G LTE network and a transformative nationwide 5G network that will deliver reliable connectivity for everyone. T ‑ Mobile customers receive unmatched quality for their money, a steadfast obsession with providing the best possible service experience, and an undeniable drive to disrupt the market to create competition and innovation beyond the wireless realm. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, T ‑ Mobile serves through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T ‑ Mobile, Metro by T ‑ Mobile and Sprint. For more information, visit: https://es.t‑mobile.com.

