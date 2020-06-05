A group of researchers published new data on an advance in the sodium ion battery.

The design of this sodium ion battery offers a power capacity and cycle capacity comparable to some lithium ion batteries that are already on the market.

According to researchers at Washington State University (WSU), in a way, sodium ion batteries work just like lithium ion batteries, generating power by bouncing ions between a pair of electrodes on a liquid electrolyte.

However, one of the problems with them in their current form is that, while this is happening, inactive sodium crystals tend to accumulate on the surface of the negatively charged electrode, the cathode, which ends up draining the battery.

Also, sodium ion batteries do not have as much power as their lithium ion counterparts.

“The key challenge is that the battery has a high energy density and a good life cycle”said Junhua Song of Washington State University, lead author of the article.

Now Song and his team believe they have found a solution to these shortcomings.

When we talk about cell phones (and almost any gadget in general) we talk about lithium-ion batteries, a technology that we began to see in the early 70s.

What modifications did they make?

Experimenting with the design of sodium ion batteries led the team to produce a version with a cathode made of layered metal oxide and a liquid electrolyte with a higher concentration of sodium ions.

In testing, the team found that this led to a much smoother interaction between the electrolyte and the cathode, allowing continuous movement of the sodium ions and preventing the problematic accumulation of inactive crystals on the cathode surface.

The result was:

A battery that offers similar capacity to some lithium-ion batteries and with uninterrupted generation of electricity, maintaining 80 percent of its charge after 1,000 cycles.

“Our research revealed the essential correlation between the evolution of the cathode structure and the interaction of the surface with the electrolyte”, Lin said.

He added: “These are the best reported results for a sodium ion battery with a layered cathode, demonstrating that this is a viable technology that may be comparable to lithium ion batteries.”

Excited about the results, the team is now investigating how the electrolyte interacts with the cathode to better understand these interactions, hoping to further improve the design, possibly even avoiding the use of other rare metals like cobalt.

Finally, the research was published in American Chemical Society’s.

Sodium ion batteries

Sodium is the closest alkaline element to lithium in the periodic table. Therefore, it has a similar nature and a similar behavior in the storage of electrochemical energy. It also has other advantages such as its high abundance, low cost and low environmental impact.

At the moment, the main thing is to understand the reaction mechanism and the operation of these possible candidates to replace lithium batteries such as sodium and magnesium.

