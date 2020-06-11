Sony has everything ready for the PlayStation 5 launch event. If nothing prevents it, tomorrow Thursday at 10:00 p.m. The Japanese company will finally show its new generation console. Although it is a mystery if we can observe the design of the platform, there is no doubt that video games will not be missing.

And it is that the catalog of the first games that will land on the console will be the basic pillar of an event that has created great expectations. Of course, from Sony they have wanted to emphasize that to enjoy the presentation of PlayStation 5 as the canons command, it recommends to all users as far as possible the use of headphones.

Through a shared image in the forums ResetEra and belonging to Sony, the company “recommends headphones as there is a great sound job behind it.” The recommendation would be linked to the new system and technology of the Japanese company on PlayStation 5, Tempest. As we informed you a few weeks ago during an exhibition by Mark Cerny and architect of PS5, Tempest would allow you to hear elements that were previously impossible for the player.

DualSense, the PS5 controller | Sony

That said, and according to statements from various developers, the sound system implemented in PlayStation 5 would offer the possibility of listening from the raindrops almost individually, among other phenomena and sounds distributed throughout the stages, thus betting on a more immersive experience.

In the image, Sony has also revealed the duration of the event, putting it at just over an hour. Furthermore, the company has also confirmed that the event will be broadcast in 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second. Users who want to enjoy the videos and gameplays more smoothly or with higher quality do not have to worry, the company has confirmed that after the presentation, all the videos will be published in 4K resolution.