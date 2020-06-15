Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Today, June 13, the Future Games Show event has just been held, which presented the best games that are on the way to consoles and PCs. There were proposals of all kinds and among the indies that were revealed is Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, a game that seeks to be an interesting exponent within the Souls genre.

This indie developed by Still Running and distributed by Merge Games describes itself as a proposed horrorpunk action RPG with references to Lovecraft literature as well as gore by film director David Cronenberg, making him the most violent exponent. within the Souls genre with an isometric perspective.

In this adventure you will play the last surviving Striver of Dibrom, whose mission is to destroy the 7 acolytes, entities owned by the deities known as « Gahars ». These creatures only survive by linking their minds to other individuals, so you will have to destroy all 7 acolytes to destroy the Gahars.

Like any good game inspired by the Souls genre, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will require players to learn the combat system in order to advance and improve character stats with RPG elements such as quests, runes, upgrades, and loot.

Some of the features of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes are different equipment to personalize the characters, an immersive story with many NPCs, more than 25 melee weapons and the administration of a health, stamina and health system.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2020.

You can check out the reveal trailer below.

What do you think of this indie proposal? Are you planning to give it a shot at launch? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in the indie scene and do not want to miss the other announcements that were made in the mid-year events, we invite you to check all the news at this link.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

