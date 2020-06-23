The American multinational Apple presented this Monday the new operating system for iPhone iOS 14 phones, which introduces as one of the main novelties a redesign of the home screen that automatically groups applications by categories and allows “widgets”.

With this announcement the annual WWDC developers conference of the Cupertino company (California, USA) began, which this year for the first time in its 31 editions is exclusively digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with free access to 23 million Apple developers in the world.

The grouping of applications on the home screen is done through the new App Library (library), with the aim of maximizing the options without having to slide your finger between different screens from left to right or vice versa.

One of the categories is “Suggestions”, which uses artificial intelligence to recommend those applications that the system considers to be most useful to the user at all times.

Another novelty of the redesigned home screen is the inclusion of “widgets” that allow information to be obtained at a single glance, such as the weather forecast or the stock price, and which until now were only visible on the “Today” screen, but not in the start next to the applications.

In addition, iOS 14 allows in the text messages application to mark as highlighted and go to the top of the list with specific contacts and conversations; add several new emoticons (including one with a mask); and enter specific directions for bicycle routes or electric vehicles on Apple Maps (the latter include charging points).

As in the case of the iPhone, the latest version of the iPad operating system – introduced last year – was also dubbed iPadOS 14, and it is basically an adaptation of iOS 14 with some specificities of the tablet as a handwritten text recognition functionality. .

Apple’s smart watch, one of its most popular products in recent years, also received its relevant software update with watchOS 7, which features functionality to “help you sleep better” for the first time, according to the company.

This option allows the user to set a time to go to bed, after which the device will enter a state of “do not disturb”, activate relaxation and meditation applications, and during sleep will use micro movements and measurement of breathing to prepare daily reports on the quality of rest.

