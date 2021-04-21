introduced the replacement for the Mondeo

Finally, the Ford Evos, a possible replacement for the Mondeo, has been presented. We tell you everything about the new SUV.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 20, 2021 (15:00 CET)

2021 Ford Evos, the SUV replacement for the Mondeo

These are times of change where no one has the site insured. Less than a month ago We tell you that Ford confirmed the cessation of Mondeo production. The saloon will be discontinued after almost three decades on the market by “the growing change in customer preference. (…) The segment in which the Mondeo is located has been declining for years, with a decrease of around 80 percent since 2000 ”, they assured from the brand.

Now, we have known the Ford Evos 2021, a name that already sounded like a substitute for the saloon (and that we met for the first time in 2011) and that will combine SUV and family aesthetics in an attempt to reach a wider market. This bet, which we have already seen recently in the Citroën C5 X, can mark a new design line for the future and an outlet for sedans that are not converted into more traditional SUVs.

The new model returns to bet on strong lines and a very muscular front and side, as we saw in the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which he especially remembers in his front area. But unlike electric, the new 2021 Ford Evos features slimmer headlights and a sign of light identity that crosses the entire width of the car. It is also reminiscent of the electric on the folding door handles.

The surface for the screens of the Ford Evos 2021 measures 1.1 meters

Ford Evos 2021, a leap into the future

Although the most striking thing about this launch is inside. A 1.1 meter screen it is available for front-end passengers. This impressive surface is made up of a 12.3-inch digital dashboard and 27-inch touchscreen and 4K resolution to operate the infotainment system.

The latest technology it will therefore be one of the hallmarks of a model destined to replace a modern classic of the firm. Therefore, it will also have driver assistance systems for offer level 2 autonomous driving.

For now, this new 2021 Ford Evos will be manufactured in China and The dates of arrival to the market and the markets in which it will be sold have not been confirmedSo we’ll have to wait to see if we’ll see the 2021 Ford Evos on European roads. In the same way, we still do not have details of its mechanics and other technical aspects, although it is not ruled out that the rumors are confirmed and let’s see versions, at least, plug-in hybrids. The French medium L’Argus It points out that in 2022 we will see this new crossover in Europe and that it will have the same mechanical and electrified combustion offered by the Ford Focus and Kuga.