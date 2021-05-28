Intractable Bucks: Giannis leaves the Heat on the brink

What was given is over. Maybe not definitively, but the series between Bucks and Heat is, right now, much closer to 4-0 than 3-1. Incontestable game by Mike Budenholzers’ team in Miami to overwhelm the Heat and make it 3-0 in the series, the one that has never been traced in NBA history. Total exercise of physical control, a pylon hammer that there is no tactic to appease, and a demonstration of power on both sides of the court to destroy a franchise that, remember, played in the Finals last year … after eliminating the Bucks in the semifinals. It seems that a hundred lives have passed since then; And in the meantime, the feeling that Giannis Antetokounmpo and company can legitimately qualify for the ring continues to flutter in fans’ heads. Si the opening duel raised certain doubts well resolved by Khris Middleton, the next two have shown that that little bump was, moreover, a mere mirage. And that the Bucks are, right now, light years away from the Heat. And we’ll see how many more.

The defensive drill that Budenholzer’s team practiced was not only commendable, it was almost historic as well. They left the Heat a team of 108 points per game in the regular season, in just 84. In the first quarter the review was even greater, with only 14 points scored by the Heat in front of their sterile public. And in none of the other three did they exceed 25; in other words, an agony. The Heat only went ahead at 0-2, they gradually sank as the minutes passed, they had no answers for the incredible physical level of their rivals and they stayed in, eye, 37.6% in field goals and 28.1% in triples. And without any player above 20 points, 10 rebounds or 10 assists, with 15 losses, overwhelmed in the fight for the rebound (55 to 42) and drowned by help that reached everything and a zonal strength that not even Bam Adebayo (17 + 8 + 4, one of the best despite everything for his team) was able to penetrate.

The party had no history. The Bucks flew at the start and were already leading by 12 at the end of the first quarter (26-14) and by 13 at halftime, when the Heat still appeared to be alive. But the 37 points scored in the third period increased the lead to 26. with 12 minutes to go, an insurmountable distance that they dedicated themselves to managing without too much difficulty and that even increased in the final stretch of the match, already with the substitutes and without showing too much effort. The Bucks are managing the physical part of the series to perfection and they will reach the semifinals with calm and good tone (except for a historical surprise that will not happen), without a long series on their shoulders and with a calm mind, once the Chinese torture of the Heat was over, their executioners last year. And giving a sense of group chemistry and belief in Budenholzer’s speech that they didn’t give in the last two seasons.

A choral exercise

In the Bucks, they all contributed: they had up to six players over ten points and none passed the 35 minutes, another example of the good management that is being carried out from the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo this time had no video game numbers, although he reached 17 points (he only tried 12 shots), 17 rebounds and 5 assists. Middleton went to 22 + 8 + 5, Forbes, dressed as Klay Thompson in the second round, to 11 points with 3 of 7 in triples, Bobby Portis to 11 + 9, Brook Lopez to 13 + 5 and Jrue Holiday, that being differential that came to the Bucks to change (finally) the pattern of the game, to 19 points, 3 rebounds and 12 assists for a (attention) +41 with him on the court, a simply astonishing figure. The capabilities of the point guard (less than 34 minutes into the crash) allow Milwaukee to have more options in attack beyond Giannis, to add to the game scheme a player who can play with or without the ball and, in addition, be the same defensive pylon which they already were, but now with a man who can face almost any playmaker in the North American competition.

Now, it only remains to be seen whether or not the series will return to Milwaukee, something highly unlikely if we take into account the sensations transmitted by the Heat, which barely had the participation of the aforementioned Adebayo and with a little (very little) of Jimmy Butler (19 + 8 + 6), the other who is saved from the premises. Erik Spoelstra is with a notable absence of responses (something rare in him) and the team is adrift, without the usual level of Tyler Herro, the triples of Duncan Robinson (0 of 4 in the third game) or the defensive consistency of the last year, missing for a season where they’ve never found their game. Nor in the playoffs, where a reaction was expected that has not arrived. Either because they do not give for more (something perfectly possible) or because they are incapable of facing such a serious and solid team like the Bucks, who look, this time, at a ring that will be as difficult to win as anyone who wants to conquer it. But beware, they are another team. The Heat are noticing. And we, too.