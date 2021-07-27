Intrabody traps to catch viruses

To date, there are no effective antidotes for most viral infections. There are antibiotics against dangerous bacteria, but few antidotes to treat acute viral infections. Some viral infections can be prevented by vaccination, but developing new vaccines against viruses is a long and laborious process.

Bacteria have a metabolism and therefore it is possible to attack them in many ways. Viruses, on the other hand, do not have their own metabolism, so antiviral drugs are almost always directed against a specific enzyme of a single virus and this explains the difficulty in developing antiviral drugs.

Scientists have now tried a new approach: trapping and neutralizing viruses using nanocapsules that “swallow” them.

The achievement is the work of an international team that includes, among others, Hendrik Dietz, from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany, and Ulrike Protzer, director of the TUM Institute for Virology.

To build the nanocapsules in the right shape and size, the research team was inspired by the basic geometric shape of the icosahedron, an object made up of 20 triangular surfaces.

The team decided to use three-dimensional triangular plates as building blocks to make the hollow capsules intended to be traps in which to trap viruses.

The strategy worked, and now Dietz’s team can produce capsules and other objects with up to 180 subunits.

Artistic recreation of nanocapsules trapping viruses. (Illustration: Elena-Marie Willner / DietzLab / TUM)

The starting materials for making the virus traps can be produced in industrial quantities biotechnologically and at reasonable cost.

The team tested the traps on adeno-associated viruses and hepatitis B virus nuclei, managing to trap and neutralize a significant percentage of the viruses in a few hours.

The strategy could also be successful against coronaviruses.

The nanocapsules are coated inside with molecules that enable them to bond with viruses. These nanocapsules, made from DNA, bind strongly to viruses and render them harmless.

Now the next step in this line of research and development is to test the parts of the intracorporeal traps in live rats. “We are confident that this material will also be well tolerated by the human body,” says Dietz.

If research and development work in this field is successful enough, mechanical virus capture could be widely applicable and thus constitute an important medical advance, especially to protect people from viruses that cause new diseases. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)