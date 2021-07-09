Intrabody capsule to transport drugs to specific points in the body

Scientists have designed, atom by atom, using a computer program, a filter coating that can hold medication and deliver it with enormous precision. Experts could direct this capsule to very specific places inside the human body without affecting healthy areas.

The achievement is the work of an international research team made up of scientists from the University of Malaga in Spain, the Jožef Stefan Institute in Slovenia, the University of Freiburg in Germany and the Korean Institute for Advanced Studies in South Korea.

To design this material, the experts tested different combinations of atoms and molecules until they found a chemical composition that would allow them to control, through changes in temperature, the permeability of the membrane. That is, the ability of the material to open and close its pores, thus allowing the release of the medication it contains without damaging healthy areas. The results provide a theoretical basis for the future development of this coating.

The material that the researchers have designed and simulated would have the same function as the membrane of an amphibian egg, which contains a gelatinous mass and the embryo. In the case of the hydrogel designed by this research team, the membrane would function as a capsule containing medication and a nanoparticle. The latter, being metallic, can be directed through a system of magnets to specific areas of the body. Once there, heat would be applied so that the membrane would open its pores and thus release the drugs it contains.

In the center, gold nanoparticle covered by the hydrogel membrane. (Image: Discover Foundation)

Simulation using computer programs allows researchers to recreate how the membrane they have designed, atom by atom, would act inside the body under circumstances such as changes in temperature. In this way, experts analyze the material in detail and obtain information on how it would work in real situations.

The functioning of these nanoparticles is detailed in the study entitled ‘How the shape and chemistry of molecular penetrants control responsive hydrogel permeability’ and published in the academic journal ACS Nano, where the scientists explain that they studied how to control the chemical reactions that occur within the hydrogels. “Specifically, we tried to design it with the same functions as artificial enzymes. These emulate the activity of natural ones and, once applied to certain substances, they can break down harmful toxins for the body ”, explains Rafael Roa, a researcher from the University of Malaga to the Discover Foundation.

The scientists add that the material used to formulate the membrane is PNIPAM. It is made up of polymer connections and high concentrations of water, so it has the same texture and viscosity as gelatin and is also sensitive to temperature. The material developed by the experts would have a spherical shape and would be eighty times smaller than the tip of a hair. “When heated and depending on the liquid it contains, tiny pores open in the material through which the product penetrates to the affected area of ​​the body. When the temperature drops, the polymer closes again and is impenetrable “, Rafael Roa details.

The researchers explain that PNIPAM has been used experimentally for 40 years, but there are few theoretical contributions to complement these studies. This research provides a solid information base for the future development of this membrane.

Using PNIPAM as a basis, the researchers tested through a computer program different combinations of water molecules and atoms such as hydrogen or carbon to simulate the reactions of the membrane to different stimuli such as changes in the temperature of the human body or compounds. of medicines. “The difficulty of these simulations lies in the level of detail, since we have had to check atom by atom which is the most suitable combination so that the membrane works in the desired way. In addition, they serve to apply them in larger tests ”, says Rafael Roa.

Currently, scientists from the Research Group for Simulations of Energy Materials are conducting larger-scale simulations to expand theoretical studies on PNIPAM and its applications as a biosensor; that is, as a complement to nanoparticles that selectively detect chemical substances. Once developed, it could be used in industries such as food or medical, among others.

In addition, in future lines of research, scientists will analyze methods to degrade membranes after being ingested through natural enzymes, so that they can be safely removed from the body.

This project has been funded by the Horizon 2020 research program of the European Research Council, the German Foundation for Scientific Research, the Slovenian Research Agency and a grant from the Korean Institute for Advanced Studies. (Source: Discover Foundation)