‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, is a film that was not only a box office success but also revolutionized animation in the cinema with its unique comic book style, which earned him the Academy Award for best film. animated, taking it away from Disney that year. Su story of the film also played a great role and especially its villains. So the producer of the animated feature film spoke about the inspiration for the scenes of one of them.

It was thanks to a special presentation of the film on the Comicbook portal, that producer Chris Miller revealed the great inspiration for Kingpin in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’. Together with the directors and many more creatives they were able to reveal some secrets of the production and thus be able to have their classic portal movie quarantine party.

Part of the inspiration for Kingpin in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’, comes from the cartoonist Bill Sienkiewicz, since thanks to his version of the character it was known how they were going to handle Kingpin. And above all, the flashback sequence where you can see why the villain does whatever it takes to see his family again. For some, this made their story absolutely heartbreaking.

Kingpin was inspired by the Bill Sienkiewicz version in the comics. Her personal flashback later in the film was a special tribute to her incredible style, ”producer Chris Miller tweeted.

Kingpin was inspired by the @sinKEVitch version in the comics. His personal flashback later in the film was a special homage to his incredible style # SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/mEwYEzi8nJ – Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Bill Sienkiewicz. He is one of the most acclaimed artists of his generation, and his striking visual style has inspired people inside and outside of comics. His art and the concept of his characters have inspired many productions. Among them, the version of Kingpin from Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ and also the ‘The New Mutants’ movie was inspired by his art.

Although the release date of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’, is expected to hit all theaters by next October 7, 2022.