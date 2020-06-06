They are all still in the same production house, Sony, so the references to other films by the same superhero are completely valid and well loved by fans. It took two years for them to realize this, but it’s because you have to pay so much attention to detail. Willem Dafoe was in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ and even the cause of this responds to the fans.

The colors, the story and the characters – this whole set made fans absolutely love the work of directors Peter Ramsey, Robert Persichetti Jr. and Rodney Rothman. Even the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an Oscar in the Best Animated Film category, so a sequel was to be expected, which It will arrive on October 7, 2022.

It was the fans who first noticed that Willem Dafoe was in ‘Into the Spider-Verse’, repeating his character from Green Goblin, character that appears in both films. In the one starring Tobey Maguire we hear a loud scream from the villain and it is just this sound that is played in the film, but it is not as obvious as it seems, you have to pay close attention.

“The scream in this scene from Spider-Man can be heard in the music for ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse.’ It is played during Peter’s fight with the Green Goblin in the first act! ”Fans wrote on Twitter. The best part is that composer Daniel Pemberton responded to this: “I will keep the mystery.”

I’m gonna keep the mystery .. 😉 #SpiderVerse https://t.co/lxZdnmbtFi – Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) June 5, 2020

If you don’t remember, the attached video gives you the exact moment of the sound reproduction in both productions. About the mystery, well, it seems pretty obvious, but Could it be that there are more details that you are saving?