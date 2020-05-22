One of the news that excited fans of the DC Extended Universe was that the version that the director left unfinished will finally arrive. Zack Snyder from ‘Justice League’, since HBO Max This movie that Warner Bros decided to can will end and after he released this news, some other important data from the movie began to come to light, among them we finally see the appearance of Steppenwolf in ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’.

We will never get past the moment when #ZackSnyder announced the release of his version of #JusticeLeague by #HBOMax 🙌 pic.twitter.com/czAu4JJF9q – Wipy TV (@WipyTV) May 21, 2020

Since this DC crossover premiered in 2017, large numbers of people have started asking Warner to show the original version he was preparing. Zack Snyder before its sudden departure, since the version that was presented in theaters did not end up pleasing the audience, in addition to leaving many loose ends with respect to previous films such as ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

After Zack Snyder made the release of his version of the film official, more details began to emerge, including the appearance of the character. Atom and now the appearance of Steppenwolf in ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’, which is very different from the one that was presented, in addition to being more similar to the version that could be seen in a deleted scene from ‘Batman v Superman’.

As you can see, this villain is very different, since in the official ‘Justice League’ movie, Steppenwolf has a much more human figure, while the one presented by Snyder is much more complex, in addition to having a totally different armor. to which it had been presented, but to finally see the director’s version, we will have to wait a little longer, since it is planned for 2021.