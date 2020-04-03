Interviews with WWE wrestlers prior to Wrestlemania 36

Interviews with WWE wrestlers prior to Wrestlemania 36 | The Planet Wrestling team has spoken to several WWE wrestlers. During the day today we will be bringing the full interviews, but now we can give you a preview of what was said in the press conferences:

Interview with Lacey Evans

One of the contenders for the women’s SmackDown championship offered her most personal side. She talked about how important it is for her to be a mother and revealed that she does not have a lady character, but rather that she is a lady.

#WrestleMania | Lacey Evans on what kind of legacy she would like to leave behind when she retires: “A lot of people are selfish, but all I want people to remember is that Lacey Evans worked very hard.” pic.twitter.com/z22CyPNE6c

– Planet Wrestling (WWE Wrestlemania 36) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 3, 2020

Drew McIntyre spoke about Wrestlemania 36 for Planeta Wrestling

The Royal Rumble winner and WWE championship contender at Wrestlemania also had a word for the WWE Universe. He praised FCW and how the guys who were at the time at the company are now the stars of WWE starfights. Also, he would like to work with fighters like Seth Rollins or AJ Styles.

#WrestleMania | Drew McIntyre on what he would like to do in the UK if he became world champion: “It is my dream. I will celebrate it with my family, of course.” pic.twitter.com/HOUGNok3Rm

– Planet Wrestling (WWE Wrestlemania 36) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 3, 2020

Angel Garza Jr. is not afraid of anything

Mexican Ángel garza Jr. brought out his rougher side, attacking Rey Mysterio and Lucha House Party. He said that with Andrade and Austin Theory they can become the most dominant team in WWE and that they will beat anybody who crosses their path.

The wrestler, who will compete at Wrestlemania for the RAW tag team championships, praised the wrestlers from his country. He said that Mexico increasingly has more talented fighters.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.