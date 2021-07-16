Interview with the Vampire: new report confirms that Louis will be an Afro-descendant actor in the AMC series

In 2017 it was announced that the Vampire Chronicles will have adaptations for the small screen and fans celebrated the news. This multi-award-winning Anne Rice saga has been around the world and her legacy continues to be present because it gave the vampire those human and melancholic traits that differentiated him from his more animalistic versions. Through a new report by The Illuminerdi, more details about the television series prepared by AMC are shared and it is confirmed that Louis de Pointe du Lac will be played by an Afro-descendant actor.

Do not miss: The street of terror, Part 2: 1978 | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

The beginning of Louis’s story is told in Interview with the Vampire, born in France but raised in New Orleans because his family owned cotton plantations. After the death of his brother, Louis is transformed into a miserable being and is turned into a vampire by Lestat at the age of 25. Louis tries to take things in peace with his nature but deep down he’s terribly unhappy with her. The life of this character comes down to us thanks to Daniel Malloy, a reporter who takes note of all the details in an interview.

The AMC series will have major changes from the books. The Illuminerdi confirms that Louis will be a black man, not only because of the description released a few months ago about the traits that the studio was looking for in the actor, “Creole, beautiful, his eyes are bright green; his skin is soft, as if it had been sculpted from Ceylon ebony ”, also because details about the character’s human family have been shared:

We invite you to read: REVIEW: Feral | The terror of human nature

Paul de Pointe du Lac is described as a regular character in the series, black, between 20 and 30 years old, he is the brother of Louis; Paul is a Catholic and his religious beliefs cause tension and resentment among the brothers, even though they love each other. Florence de Pointe du Lac is a regular figure, black, in her 50s, she is the widowed mother of Louis; Florence has a Creole accent and a commanding presence; she goes out of her way to turn a blind eye to Louis’ business and how he supports her. Grace de Pointe du Lac is a recurring character, black and in her 20s, she is the younger sister of Louis.

The initial season of the new series will have eight one-hour episodes and will not narrate the events of the first book, but will focus on other details of Louis’s life described in a second interview with Daniel Malloy, a character who will also be changed to benefit of history. In the book Malloy is a young journalist, but now he will be an older man, someone with a vision of immortality that could contrast with Louis’. Daniel will live in the present time, with a complicated life due to the pandemic, working as a teacher through the Internet to avoid the disease.

The Vampire Chronicles series does not have a television release date yet, but filming is about to begin. This new production will seek to give a remarkable turn to the novels that have become best sellers, seeking to adapt them to the present times and throwing new reflections on human life. The film that adapted the first novel, Interview with the Vampire – 61%, maintains the archetype of the classic monster, however, the production of AMC will give us something more in keeping with the present time. Can it surpass the 1994 film that is now a cult classic among fans of the genre? We hope that the release date will not be long in coming.

You may also be interested in: Stephen King reveals the worst horror movie he’s ever seen