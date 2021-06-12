Interview with the Vampire: Louis will be played by a black actor in the new adaptation of the novel – Tomatazos

Anne Rice changed vampires forever. Some fans will always be grateful to her for introducing certain elements of romance to these supernatural beings, while other naysayers blame her for softening the bloody image they originally had. Regardless of this endless debate, what the writer did became a success and a natural reference when talking about vampires. In addition to attempts to bring his work to the big screen, his novels have inspired other writers who in turn have sought to make it to film or television.

Rice’s name is certainly not as strong as it once was, but his legacy lives on and remakes have been trying to develop for years. Now that shared universes are so popular and profitable, it was a matter of time to get to the writer. In 2017, a series based on their The Vampire DiariesBut it took a long time for a chain to buy the idea and even longer for production to begin. The pandemic also meant a significant delay in the plans, but it is expected that this year the project will finally take off.

The series will serve as a remake of Interview with the Vampire – 61%, released in 1994 and starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas and Christian Slater, who found in the film a great opportunity to become popular with the public. Pitt gave life to Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells us the story of his life since his transformation at the hands of Lestat (Cruise) to the culture and technology shock he has to deal with today. The character stars in other Rice stories where he constantly confronts Lestat, so it is a good starting point for the series that is already confirming some details about its casting.

The series of Interview With the Vampire will premiere in AMC and will feature 8 one-hour episodes. It will follow the same structure of the film where we will be told about the past and the travels of Louis, so it was confirmed that they will film in France and New Orleans later this year, hoping to finish production sometime in 2022. According to MovieWeb, they are currently working on finding the ideal cast and it has just been revealed that the The production is looking for a thirty-year-old black actor with the following description:

Creole, beautiful, his eyes are bright green. His skin is smooth, as if sculpted from Ceylon ebony.

In the novel and the original movie Louis He used to own a plantation, but now he will have owned a brothel. Another important change is that the series will begin with the second interview, with possible flashbacks to the first meeting between both characters and the possible lies that the protagonist told at the time. The series will also talk about the global pandemic and how the character of Daniel malloy, in the movie played by Slater, he had to face confinement.

Malloy will undergo a very important change as well, since the production looks for an actor between 50 and 60 years old, while in the novel and the film it is about a young reporter. Based on the character’s description, Malloy he was once a great investigator who won the Pulitzer Prize twice and who served in the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times. However, at some point his career took a turn for the worse and he had to quit. In the time of the series Malloy will be a teacher who teaches online due to the pandemic.

Based on what is known so far, Malloy has a new opportunity to interview Louis, because the first time he was so into drugs that it was difficult to follow the story of the vampire. The idea of ​​putting a bigger journalist will also relate to his own perspective on life and the idea of ​​immortality, one that he himself Louis hates and regrets to continue. This is how these two characters will contrast their respective lives. For now not much is known about what they look for in Lestat, but surely more details will be revealed now that filming is about to begin.

