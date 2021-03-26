Interview with Pol Hermoso, actor of the new series ‘Alba’

Pol Hermoso in Alba. (Photo: White Paper By)

Pol Hermoso launches a project with the new Atresmedia series, Alba, an adaptation of the Turkish Fatmagül. Starting this Sunday, March 28, it will be available on Atresplayer. A project that also has familiar faces, such as those of Elena Rivera, Álvaro Rico or Adriana Ozores, and in which the starting point is a sexual assault by a group of boys on Alba, who had returned to her town for vacation.

Hermoso plays one of the protagonists, Rubén Entrerríos. At the age of 25, he has been acting for most of his life, since his parents enrolled him in the theater. Willing to “yes”, Pol is part of this latest bet of Atresmedia TV that, for now, we will have to wait to be able to see it openly.

Right now, you are premiering with the new Atresmedia TV series, Alba, which is released this Sunday on Atresplayer Premium. What has it been like to record with actors like Elena Rivera, Álvaro Rico, Adriana Ozores, among others?

At the beginning it was news because when you do the casting you don’t know who is going to participate in the project. When they told me who I was going to work with, at that moment we were all at home and we couldn’t rehearse, the rehearsals were a bit online and you can’t make that first contact. With Álvaro yes because we had a lot of sequences together and we saw each other a few days before in Madrid.

But, for example, with Adriana Ozores, who plays my mother, there was hardly any contact. There were nerves because it was the first time I had worked with those big names and it gave a little respect. But when you get to the set your nerves wear away, in the end you realize that everyone is there to work and participate.

You finished the recording in December of last year after almost six months of work. & i …

