Interview with Peruvian player Renato Tapia: “I feel like I can give more”

Interview with Transfermarkt

Defensive midfielder Renato Tapia has been one of LaLiga’s great revelations in his first campaign in Spain wearing the Celta de Vigo jersey. The midfielder who arrived last summer as a free agent from Feyenoord has been the most appreciated Latin American footballer in the championship, which has helped him to become the most valuable Peruvian player of the moment and also of his club.

Renato Tapia has seen how his price has not stopped skyrocketing and has multiplied by more than eight: from the 2.4 million with which he debuted in LaLiga to the current 20 million euros in market value, which represents an increase of 17.6 million in just a few months, 733.3%. In fact, the 53-time Peruvian international is one of the ten most appreciated players in the world so far in 2021.

Despite the fact that Tapia had to say goodbye to the season early after suffering a fiber break in the hamstring in the match against Levante UD, he is still the Celta squad footballer with the most minutes played: a total of 2,817 in all competitions.

Transfermarkt: Renato Tapia currently plays for the Vigo team but has had a long and growing career that began in the quarries of Sporting Cristal and Esther Grande de Bentín (EGB), to later play for FC Twente, Feyenoord and Willem II. How would you describe your career?

Renato Tapia: Although it is true I am 25 years old, I think it has been a long story since I came to Europe. I would describe it as a very nice experience and above all with many happy moments.

What has surprised you the most about the Spanish championship?

The quality of the players. I think there are very few or hardly any people who are out of tune in the league and that makes it so competitive.

In the current season at Celta de Vigo he has played 32 LaLiga matches, all of them in the starting eleven, which is his best record. Do you consider that Celta de Vigo is the ideal project for your development as a player?

I think so, encompassing everything, I think so. It is a club that is located in a beautiful city, with very beautiful people and above all who help you with everything you need.

Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino: the most valuable Peruvian players

22 Wilder Cartagena | CD Godoy Cruz | Market value: € 800 thousand

& copy imago images

Data as of April 22, 2021

21 Miguel Araujo | FC Emmen | Market value: € 900 thousand

& copy imago images

19 Paolo Guerrero | SC International | Market value: € 1 M

& copy imago images

19 Marcos López | San José Earthquakes | Market value: € 1 M

& copy imago images

16 Carlos Zambrano | Boca Juniors | Market value: € 1.2 M

& copy imago images

16 Luis Advíncula | Rayo Vallecano | Market value: € 1.2 M

& copy imago images

16 Sergio Peña | FC Emmen | Market value: € 1.2 M

& copy imago images

14 Anderson Santamaría | Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy imago images

14 Miguel Trauco | AS Saint-Étienne | Market value: € 1.5 M

& copy imago images

12 Cristian Benavente | CSR Charleroi | Market value: € 1.8 M

& copy imago images

12 Alexander Callens | New York City FC | Market value: € 1.8 M

& copy imago images

10 Christian Cueva | Al-Fateh | Market value: € 2 M

& copy imago images

10 Andy Polo | Portland Timbers | Market value: € 2 million

& copy imago images

8 Pedro Gallese | Orlando City SC | Market value: € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

8 Yoshimar Yotún | CD Cruz Azul | Market value: € 2.5 M

& copy imago images

7 Edison Flores | DC United | Market value: € 3.5 M

& copy imago images

6 Gianluca Lapadula | Benevento Calcio | Market value: € 4 million

& copy imago images

5 Luis Abram | CA Velez Sarsfield | Market value: € 6.8 M

& copy imago images

3 Raúl Ruidíaz | Seattle Sounders FC | Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

3 Pedro Aquino | Club America | Market value: € 7 million

& copy imago images

2 André Carrillo | Al-Hilal Saudi FC | Market value: € 8.5 M

& copy imago images

1 Renato Tapia | RC Celta de Vigo | Market value: € 20 million

& copy TM / imago images

He is the player with the most minutes played in the Celta squad with the two coaches this season. Did you expect to play so much on the team?

The truth is that not so much. Although my expectations are always high, I thought it was going to cost me a lot so I didn’t know anyone, but as I told you, here people help you a lot and that made me feel comfortable and play so much.

Had you dreamed of having such a successful year in your Spanish LaLiga debut? Is it your best season as a professional?

Yes I dreamed it, it was always something I wanted to do as a professional. Without a doubt it is my best season as a professional.

Yes I dreamed it, it was always something I wanted to do as a professional. Without a doubt it is my best season.

In the current season, Celta de Vigo occupies eighth place. What were the club’s initial goals in LaLiga?

I think it’s always aiming high, but we also knew that we had to get as many points as possible and get that peace of mind to face the remainder of the championship.

In addition to being one of the great revelations of LaLiga, his good performance has earned him to be Celta’s most valuable player and, above all, the Peruvian footballer with the highest market value at the moment. How do you take these two facts? Do they give you some kind of added pressure?

I think it is a responsibility since I feel that the fact that I am at this moment is also to open the doors to many more talented Peruvian colleagues.

His market value is 20 million euros, the highest of his career at 25 years. Do you agree with that value? Are you confident of revaluing yourself?

The truth is that I am very happy for everything that is happening to me at this moment, that is one of those. I feel that I can give more and I know that I will be able to revalue myself if I continue to work hard.

Renato Tapia, in an interview with Transfermarkt.

There are many rumors that point to a change to another club bigger than the Galician and he has already said that his good moment could help him take “a step forward” in his football career. How do you face the immediate future?

I am very happy at Celta de Vigo, the truth is that I do not think about the future but to finish the competition in the best possible position.

As an athlete with experience in First Division teams, specifically in FC Twente, Feyenoord, Willem II and Celta de Vigo. What were the determining factors for reaching such a high level of performance?

Patience, being responsible, living the moment with great happiness and above all taking advantage of the moment that is your turn, I think that is what helped me to be able to have this performance.

With the goal of salvation fulfilled with Celta several days ago, how does Peru prepare for participation in the next Copa América? What are the objectives of the Selection?

The objectives of the National Team are always to reach the top and this Copa América will not be the exception.

Interview with Gonçalo Faria (Transfermarkt.pt) and Iván Turmo (Transfermarkt.es)

Homepage