Hello. I’m Louise Patricia Crane, a Northern Irish singer and songwriter. I am thrilled to be on the verge of releasing my debut solo record for everyone to hear. Over the space of the last 3-4 years I have written these songs with my co-writer and producer on this album, Stephen Carey. My vision and aim was to create beautiful and transporting music with complexity and range. When the songs were written and recorded I brought on board musical heroes of mine to collaborate and help me bring «Deep Blue» to its full potential, namely Jakko Jakszyk of King Crimson, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, Scott Reeder from Kyuss and legendary upright bassist Danny Thompson. In addition, on one or more songs I worked with exceptional musicians Simon Rippin on drums and percussion, Steve Gibbons who provides stunning bass and fretless bass, Shir-Ran Yinon who lends her breathtaking violin contributions, and John Devine, an incredible uilleann pipes player .

It is a wonderful feeling to have completed this album and to, in my opinion, have achieved what I set out to achieve and more. I feel very proud of it and excited for people to finally hear it.

An important element to «Deep Blue» for me is combining my audio and visual arts within this framework. From the beginning I planned to create original artwork relating to each song on the album. The works were created through how I personally ‘see’ sound, through something called «chromesthesia», a type of «synesthesia» where the individual can see imagery and colors from sound. It felt fitting to represent this here, in my very first solo release, as the songs all carry their own visual to me in my mind’s eye. These 8 special individual works are included as 8 art cards, to accompany the vinyl records purchased directly via me at my Bandcamp. The 8 originals were also made available to purchase, and were sold as ‘Deluxe’ box sets. They sold out very fast.

To pre-order my vinyl album – both a colored blue vinyl edition or black – which includes the additional art cards, please follow the link:

DEEP BLUE

Interview with Louise Patricia Crane

What is your first purchased record?

How and where?

The first vinyl record I ever bought with my own money was Metallica «Master Of Puppets». I remember it really well, because I felt like such a grown up being able to travel on the bus with a schoolfriend to another town for the first time, without my parents. I had £ 10 pocket money to cover my bus fare and lunch. We found this tiny record shop and I spotted this cool looking sleeve artwork, all the headstones in a cemetery! I had no clue how it sounded, I was a young teenager who grew up with ’70s rock music. I was really pleased with my purchase! It was a lucky accident. Around that time though, most people listened to and bought CDs so I didn’t really continue purchasing vinyl, until my mid-twenties about a decade later.

What record is your “guilty pleasure”?

That’s really tough! As cliched as it sounds I don’t really feel guilty about any music I like… so I’ll have to think carefully about that one… .. I’m going to reluctantly say, the «Big Trouble In Little China» soundtrack by John Carpenter. It’s kind of cheesy and ’80s sounding, but I love that film, and all the music which of course John Carpenter composed himself! I’m a big fan of his classic films like »The Thing», «Escape From New York» etc.

Vinyl or CD?

Oh definitely vinyl. I love it. There’s something really delightful about holding an LP in your hands and looking at the artwork. The process of even just putting a vinyl record on, is pleasurable I think. I feel like I’m appreciating the work that went in to the whole package more, when I listen on vinyl.

Your last purchase?

Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, “Black Earth”. Love their «Sunset Mission» and «Piano Nights» albums so wanted to add more to my collection.

Your favorite album to cheer you up?

Jethro Tull “Songs From The Wood” always cheers me up and I love singing along to Ian’s wonderful, witty songs with gorgeous melodies. What a genius. Also, most of the latter Beatles records do the trick if I’m feeling a bit sad and need to feel happy again.

Your favorite album for relaxing?

Brian Eno’s “Apollo” album. My friend Jimmy turned me on to this album and it’s one of my go-to records now for relaxation.

What would it sound at your funeral?

I suppose this would be a good opportunity to chose «Epitaph» by King Crimson ?! A dramatic send off!

Your favorite soundtrack?

It has to be the Vangelis Bladerunner OST. It’s so dreamy, dark, the tone perfectly fits the film noir feel of the movie.

10 records that you would never separate from them and why?

one) King Crimson – In The Court Of The Crimson King – This album had an unbelievable impact on me when I first heard it. It was the first of the records I bought when I really started collecting or purchasing records in my mid twenties. The sheer range of sounds, emotions, instrumentation and unique playing and songwriting never ceases to amaze and enchant me. The notion of an album being a contained world, that to me is how I want an album to sound. To take you somewhere you weren’t expecting from the outset, and to leave you desperate to experience it all over again when it eventually ends.

two) Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love – Another magical album which offers escapism to the listener, lifts you out of this world for a while and transports you away on this journey with Kate. It’s bursting with intensity and feeling, Kate managed to create here, exactly what she wanted to create and that was always my notion or aim for my own solo album. I love this defiant vision, it’s so exciting to me. The second half of the album is probably my favorite. Where the gloves come off and the songs evolve by this point in to something more experimental and dreamlike. But in the end Kate resolves the album with tenderness and hope. This album as an overall experience was a big inspiration to my writing for «Deep Blue».

3) Jethro Tull – Songs From The Wood – I love the whimsical, witty songwriting by Ian Anderson… his bard-like delivery of the lines, bringing these stories and characters to life. Rich in descriptions of nature, throughout, which just adds to the feeling that you’ve been swept away to a fantasy setting in a way. I am fixated on this approach, in my own songwriting. I became fascinated with reading old flower books… depicting engravings and names of English flowers from the late 19th Century. I think listening to «Songs From The Wood» really seeped in to my writing in this way too.

4) Allan Holdsworth – I.O.U. – Honestly, a life-changing album. A friend played it for me when I was around 18 or so, I’d never heard anyone play guitar like that before. It was like discovering an entirely new world I never knew existed, hearing how Allan played the instrument. Over the years since then I’ve really come to the conclusion – in my opinion – Allan Holdsworth is the greatest guitar player who ever lived. Truly a musical genius and his music would eventually lead me on to discovering a lot of other albums and bands / artists I have ended up falling in love with too much.

5) Cocteau Twins – Treasure – I can’t imagine having not discovered this band when I did. It was at a time in my life where everything seemed to be falling apart. I struggled here whether to choose this or «Heaven Or Las Vegas», as it technically came first… but the baroque sound of «Treasure» maybe encapsulates more of what ignited my fire back then when I first heard them. What an incredible sound they achieved on the album.

6) King Crimson – Discipline – For years I almost defiantly avoided listening to ’80s Crimson, I was so fixated and stuck on the’ 70s album like the aforementioned “In The Court…” and “Red” etc. But actually via my love of the Holdsworth jazz fusion sound, a friend one day put this album on for me. “Frame By Frame” in particular, and I instantly loved it. It’s not a completely solid album for me, one or two songs on it I don’t care much for, but I love how much Crimson had changed in sound at this point and still sounded like no other band on the planet, before, during or since.

7) Tori Amos – Boys For Pele – This is another one of those ‘chocolate box’ albums I so adore! I’d heard Tori’s “Under The Pink” and played it non-stop for a long while, before discovering this album. It was on another level, mood, songwriting wise… it felt darker and had more depth, more of the things that seemed to speak to me. It feels so honest and raw and revealing, and so beautiful. I always come back to it. Tori has been a big influence on me but none more than this album.

8) Bowie – Diamond Dogs – My dad has always loved David Bowie, I grew up hearing his music, the early stuff from the ’70s. Nothing really after that. This album in particular is special to me because it was played more than any other during my childhood. The mix of saxophone, horns etc and how sensual and exciting it sounds… I hear it as quite a dark album. There’s a kind of sinister edge that runs through it which appeals to me.

9) Pink Floyd – Animals – It’s hard for me to chose a Pink Floyd album as there are a few which mean a lot to me… but Animals I think has a notably different tone to their albums that came before. While the Roger vocals led songs are not usually my preferred, I really love “Pigs (Three Different Ones)”, it’s just a breathtaking song. It’s got an incredible Gilmour solo on it, one of my favorites.

10) NIN – The Fragile – Back at the beginning of buying my own music and starting to really love stuff my parents hadn’t fed me, NIN were one of the first bands I discovered. I got so obsessed. I’d been listening to “The Downward Spiral” non-stop for months before I even discovered this album. When I heard it, it was the height of summer, I begged my dad for the £ 15 (a lot of money for me then !!) to buy this album in a tiny record shop up the street. I have loved it ever since and am still to this day astonished with Trent Reznor’s talent and vision, to have created an album of this scope. It felt important to me to pay some kind of tribute to how important NIN was to me in those formative years, so my title track «Deep Blue» is sort of partially an homage to «Something I Can Never Have», «The Great Below », And with a bit of Tori love thrown in there too for good measure.

