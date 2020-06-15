Continuing with the first season of special motoring guests at F1Latam.com, we interviewed Pablo Montoya, former driver and father of renowned Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya.

Together with Pablo, we made a complete exploration of his life, professional career and foray into motor sports. Logically, his role as manager of Juan Pablo could not be absent, starting in the karts, then going through the different categories of motorsports in Colombia, Mexico, England and the United States, until reaching Formula 1.

Many stories told by Pablo with great kindness and simplicity. Without a doubt, a very valuable testimony that is worth enjoying with attention.