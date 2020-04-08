April 8, 2019. Nicolás Almagro announces his withdrawal. The Murcian tennis player decides that his physique cannot take more and hangs his racket after being, for more than a decade, one of the emblems of one of the golden generations of Spanish tennis. Champion of the Davis cup, winner of 13 ATP titles, Olympic medalist and top-10, his achievements speak for themselves.

A year after that, Almagro now passes the confinement enjoying family stability. At home and attending to work as a parent (her son was born in 2017), the Murcian remembers with calm and calm some not so distant memories. We open by talking about his beginnings, his memories of his first Grand Slam duel, in which he came to serve for the match against Gustavo Kuerten (Roland Garros, 2004). That pause in the Parisian tournament leads us to talk about why Nico’s tennis always molded so well to clay, despite the fact that, due to conditions, perhaps, it could be more suitable for hard courts.

The homogeneity of the surfaces also ends up being an issue to debate. We are before one of the latest clay specialists practically “pure”. “Yes, tennis has made an important change. Right now it is much more powerful than before, despite the slowdown of some surfaces such as grass. The materials of the rackets, the balls … make everything go much faster and it is played in a more similar way on all surfaces, “declares the Murcian. We also stopped to talk about how the decision was made to end his tennis career.

“Although people may think that announcing my decision was a difficult moment, for me it was a nice thing. It had been a while since I felt physically well, my knees were swollen, I couldn’t compete and in many tournaments I had to go home. (… ) The doctor told me I had to have the surgery again. After four knee operations, I valued things and I think it was the optimal decision, to step aside and rest. ” On his retirement, at home and surrounded by almost all his coaches, we asked him the million dollar question: Did he really purposely throw out the last ball he played in his entire career?

That information is in the podcast, in addition to a final section in which Almagro reveals which player of the Big-3 It was more difficult to face, against which historical player he would have liked to play … and a personal and profound review of that final of Davis cup in Prague, where he lost the decisive point against Stepanek.

We attach the podcast on iVoox; remember that it is also found in Spotify simply by searching for “Puntodebreak”. All yours!

.