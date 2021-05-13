interview with Miki Esparbé, Itsaso Arana, Adolfo Valor and Carlos Therón

Poster of ‘Kings of the night’. (Photo: MOVISTAR +)

Reyes de la noche, directed by Adolfo Valor (I leave it whenever I want) and Cristobal Garrido (Ghost promotion) along with Carlos Therón (It’s for your good) promises to be a title that will shine in 2021.

We have interviewed two of its protagonists, Miki Esparbé and Itsaso Arana and one of its creators Adolfo Valor together with director Carlos Therón.

On May 14 Reyes de la noche opens on Movistar +, how do you expect its reception to be?

Miki: I hope a lot of things, it is not that I put the expectations very high, but I hope that people who are not only soccer fans or radiophiles give a chance, people who want to bet on trying to see a different fiction. I think Reyes de la noche has an original tone, originality is what is most prized right now in the market, with an offer as extensive as there is.

I think that anyone who enters Kings of the Night will realize that it is not a series about football or about radio alone, obviously it is the context, however they talk about more universal topics such as the fight of egos, ambition, revenge , love, friendship, the teacher-student relationship, the situation of women in the 80s in an environment as testosterone as that.

There is an impeccable direction and since we saw the scripts we knew it was going to be very good.

Adolfo: We hope that people get hooked on a story that we find exciting and a universe that had not been told. Radio in Spain is very beautiful, it has quite a beast mythology and not much had been told to our surprise. We have tried to tell a story that is as passionate as possible and that it was a true portrait of the time we are telling.

We have done a free series, very much in our style. We wanted it to be u …

