Golden Mask (El Torito in WWE), one of the most popular mini fighters of all time passed by the Planeta Wrestling microphones.

Do you remember when El Torito faced Drew McIntyre fearlessly? In a few minutes we will publish our interview with Golden Mask, who competed as El Torito in #WWE pic.twitter.com/yvTkwkpGNj – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 26, 2020

The mini star spoke of the company for which he currently works, in which the entire show is performed by small fighters. In addition, he spoke of the departure of Primo and Épico from WWE and expressed that he would like to fight with them again as El Torito.

Golden Mask He also commented on his ex-Mexico beginnings with the character of Mini Santo and the honor of being the most popular fighter mini of all time. We also discuss all the fame he is gaining Kemonito at the World Wrestling Council.

His rivalry against Hornswoggle is also fondly remembered by the fighter:

Working with Hornswoggle was very good. They gave me the opportunity to work with him, because at the beginning WWE didn’t want me as a fighter. I had few opportunities, but I was able to demonstrate what I am worth as a fighter.

To finish we talk about his possible return to WWE. He would like to compete in the company again if the opportunity arose. You can listen to the full video interview:

Thank you very much for the Mascarita Dorada interviews!

