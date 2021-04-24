Interview with Luke Millard, founder and CEO of Hashing Ad Space.

Compartir

Today we are pleased to speak with Luke Millard, founder and CEO of Hashing Ad Space, the world’s first blockchain-based ad revenue community. Hi Luke!

Hi Stefan, it’s a pleasure to be here.

First of all, Luke, what is an advertising and minting community?

Great question and that’s what it’s all about. An ad community is an innovative concept that takes ad brokers and intermediaries out of the ad equation and pays consumers directly to view the ad.

So, are you saying that members of your community get paid to see ads?

Yes, exactly correct. And it gets better because we also reward our members for having (Mint Staking) our native token, the Asimi token.

Fascinating, can you explain?

Sure, the Hashing Ad Space community has over 450,000 registered members in 197 countries around the world. Each of our members has the opportunity to see advertisements and be rewarded in various ways. We have V2E (watch to win ads), login ads, minting ads and offer additional ways

For our members to win through surveys and lotteries based on the display of ads.

Additionally, we recently introduced Asimi Games, which is available on mobile devices and allows members to play simple online games to win, which we continue to expand. The Asimi Games platform also publishes ads and offers players the opportunity to earn and earn Asimi tokens in a fun and challenging format.

That said, it is the Minting Ads that provide a unique look to the community and are the core of our entire model.

Yes, I was going to ask you about the Minting Asimi ads, that sounds pretty intriguing.

Yes, Asimi Minting is where we get a real sense of participation from our members.

Minters can create new cryptocurrencies (AsimiToknes) by viewing ads in the Ad minter.

This advertising attracts viewers with a higher net worth and income profile that our advertisers really like.

Are there other rewards for owning Asimi tokens?

Yes, in addition to minting income, our members can access additional benefits, each of which has benefits for members, from advertising bonus with purchase to minting “vacation days” and reduced rates at various points in the system. .

Let’s go back to the highest income / network profile of the Mint ad viewer. Explain why many of our readers and viewers want to reach a wealthier and more experienced audience for their projects.

Sure, Hashing Ad Space operates using a proof of ownership model whereby 17,438 Asimi tokens are currently released to the ecosystem on a daily basis. Members of our community have the opportunity to register their wallet where they keep their Asimi tokens and earn a share of those 17,438 every day.

Fascinating. How does proof of ownership work?

Members simply need to have Asimi in their personal wallet outside of Hashing Ad Space. We check the balance of your Asimi wallet and assign the benefits they can receive accordingly. We designed the Proof of Ownership model to provide trust and flexibility to members. Your tokens always remain in your custody and are completely liquid, making our model unique and beneficial to long-term holders and short-term traders looking to generate daily income while holding their Asimi tokens.

There is no “gambling” or blocking of one’s Asimi chips to win. Members simply register their Waves Exchange wallet where they keep their Asimi tokens and see (mint) a few ads each day, determined by how many Asimi tokens they have.

So these Asimi tokens are completely liquid and can they be traded at any time?

That’s right. That is why our members love this part of the model. Our members are rewarded for owning our Asimi tokens, but have complete freedom to settle or even trade on the day if they wish. Plus, our members love this already, the Asimi they receive daily as part of the minting process are paid directly to their Asimi wallet registered on Waves.exchange. This provides simplicity, immediate income, and automatic compounding of your mintage.

And our advertisers love this too, because they are reaching a “more sophisticated” wealthy audience (as a whole) knowing that the people who see their ads are all crypto owners and have access to funds and exchanges.