Before starting the interview, I wanted to congratulate you on your recent album «EL LADO OCULTO» and thank you for attending us during these difficult times…

* You have undoubtedly taken a step forward with this new album, it shows that you are gaining maturity, regarding your first full length, how has the recording process of »El Lado Oculto» been and working with someone like Alberto Rionda ? *

-It has been great. We went to the studio having learned from our mistakes during the recording of both the EP (“Revolution”, 2017) and the first LP (“False Reality”, 2018). We had the best prepared songs on the work table (it was the first time we recorded some demos before entering the studio) and we had made clear in advance the sound we were looking for. Likewise, we prepared a longer stay in Asturias, leaving us more time to mix the songs with Alberto and that the feedback was face-to-face instead of through the computer.

Our greater experience when facing the recordings, the rural enclave of Grado, where we stayed, the relief that the greater time dedicated to the process gave us, and Alberto’s methods when it comes to perfecting the songs speak for themselves when contemplate the result. I think it is a more mature and better prepared album.

It was also the first time we wrote with the album in mind. The songs of “False Reality” were already noted in the concerts of the “tour” of the EP; We had them spontaneously thought out. For “The Hidden Side”, months before entering the studio, we set a deadline to compose and prepare them. I guess this will mark the way forward for the following albums.

* The cover is striking. Could you tell us a bit about the concept and what you wanted to capture with it? *

-We were clear that the concepts around which we decided to structure the songs on the album, “ura” and “omote”, should be faithfully reflected on the cover. After a multitude of versions worked by Gustavo, on which we gave our opinion, we reached the final result.

The concept is quite metaphorical. It symbolizes the human being “in general”, abstract, in which that “hidden side”, the authentic “I” that we hide from others, the passions, thoughts and actions anchored in our subconscious, explode despite our attempt to contain them. That “hidden side” always ends up coming to light and the result is not usually pretty.

That figure of the “explosion”, in addition, I consider that it fits very well to the musical proposal that we have presented in this second LP.

* In your songs there is a lot of social criticism, who is in charge of the lyrics and why do you prefer to deal with these types of issues? *

-As we have progressed as a band the work of writing the lyrics and the voice melodies has been falling more and more on Mireia. Previously, José used to be in charge mainly, but Mireia is progressing in this sense and we tend to fully trust his work.

His first proposals go through a group debate process, where we read them carefully and propose changes. Some convince us all and become part of the lyrics, while others do not.

The theme has remained more or less similar throughout our hitherto brief career. The context of the 2008 economic crisis has greatly influenced us in finding topics to discuss. In my opinion, choosing lyrics related to what we were (and are) living was more successful than writing on purely individualistic subjects. As musicians we must communicate useful ideas to the public; things that inspire them to keep going and not accept the abuses of the society in which we live. I do not think we will ever abandon this type of subject, but we will certainly try to present it in the freshest possible way, without appearing repetitive.

* Do you plan to make songs sung in English in the future or are you sure that you will continue to do so in Spanish? *

-We believe that Spanish works best to transmit ideas to the public in the country in which we live. English is often considered the “universal language” of rock and metal, but we want to get away from that “cosmopolitanism” a bit; to think that it is the only valid language and that the rest is useless. Nothing is further from reality.

However, there is some pressure to sing in English. The prospects of getting our music beyond the borders of Spain and the deplorable general agreement that “everything sounds better in English” have led us to try it in the past, through the covers we played during our first years of life. But we didn’t see it working and we decided to keep doing what we were best at.

That said, I have to say that we have had conversations to record a compilation album of some of our songs translated into English, but I don’t think we are going to continue with it very seriously. If it arrives, time will tell.

* How is the album being received by the press and the public? *

-Very very good. The songs work great live and we are receiving very positive reviews that recognize the progress we have made over the years. Hopefully this will continue.

* Unfortunately all concerts are being suspended and it is not known how long this will last. How has all this affected your tour and how do you see the situation we are suffering? *

-Luckily we were able to present the album over several dates throughout the state territory before the pandemic broke out. But our intentions were to follow that tour with another one in a short time, which has had to be postponed indefinitely until further notice.

The pandemic will bring devastating effects to the world economy, surely. We will see how it affects the panorama of live music and we hope to continue with the presentation of the album as soon as possible.

* How is the metal scene in Granada and what emerging bands would you recommend, apart from yours? *

-The scene, at first glance, seems skeletal. But if you experience it first hand you will realize that, in “underground” terms, the scene is very rich and varied.

Of the multitude of bands that I could mention, I think it is convenient to speak of Eskóbula, who released a new album very recently and are undoubtedly gaining a good reputation for the Granada clubs. His proposal is a badass fusion of punk and metal. In this sense, it is also worth mentioning Black Gatö, who bring a little more melody to the “crossover” style. But I could continue mentioning bands and bands (let no one forget the thicker pillars of the Granada scene, Perpetual Night and perhaps María del Mal or Azrael, more veterans).

* Finally, do you want to send a message to our readers? *

-They can endure the quarantine as best they can and that they don’t stop supporting us. Thank you!

thanks for your time and good luck.