In late August 2009, José Hernández Moreno was enlisting to board NASA’s shuttle Discovery and, for 14 days, be one of the exclusive guests of the International Space Station (ISS).

Text by Sarai Rangel | José Hernández Moreno of immigrant parents, the journey to become the second Mexican astronaut tested his perseverance and temper more than once: 11 occasions, to be exact.

José Hernández [JH]: “Indeed, it was not until the twelfth attempt that I was selected as an astronaut. Many people asked me: ‘Don’t you get frustrated? Why don’t you just give up? ‘

For me it was a dream that was born since I was 10 years old, when I saw the last man walking on the surface of the Moon on television –– he refers to 1972, during the last Apollo 17 mission ––.

Turning that dream into reality was what prompted me to finish high school, go to university, study a postgraduate … Later, when I started trying and failing, I always wanted to improve my curriculum: one year I became a pilot, then I became a diver They sent me to Russia on a very interesting project and I learned Russian … I accomplished all that just trying to be an astronaut. It was not a consolation prize, it made me happy.

More importantly, I liked how I was leading my career and my life. If I had to try 13 or 14 times, I would have. I guess that was the reason the frustration never came. “

Work and sacrifice

It seems that the word “impossible” does not exist in his vocabulary. José’s childhood passed between the California plantations, collecting fruits and vegetables with his family.

They only returned to Mexico from December to February and then started the trip again.

Today he advises the Mexican government on how to strengthen its aerospace industry and teaches university students how to make nanosatellites. The first of them made in Mexico, the AzTechSat-1, has its mark.

JH: “I love that young people dream big. My commitment is to try to broaden Mexico’s participation in the aerospace community and to do so it is important to collaborate with universities, work with students and help them create interesting projects that perhaps they had not been encouraged to carry out. ”

AzTechSat-1 is a CubeSat-type nanosatellite developed by students from the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla with advice and direct technical training from José Hernández and NASA.

It was launched into space last December aboard a SpaceX company Falcon 9 rocket, bound for the ISS. If all goes well, in early February it will be put into orbit.

JH: “Right now with CETYS (Center for Technical and Higher Education) in Baja California, Mexico, we are trying to expand those challenges. Not just making a satellite, but also working on the technology of launching small rockets. It is my grain of sand in this process to inspire young people. ”

What mission does that 10 x 10 cm cube have in the vast space?

JH: “Your task is to communicate with the constellation of [72] Globalstar satellites for inter-satellite communication. Without that exchange one has to wait until the station passes over Puebla (or some other point) to download data, and that only happens for five minutes or less two or three times a day; With our satellite we can download any data at any time, no matter where it is. “

This collaboration was carried out by his company Tierra Luna Engineering, LLC, a consulting firm specialized in aeronautics and aerospace issues created after his stay at NASA. One of his first projects was to advise the Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation on the purchase and launch of three satellites.

Image: @Astro_Jose / Twitter

Do the conditions really exist for an aerospace industry in Mexico?

JH: “I think so. In Querétaro there is a lot of industry. Also in Chihuahua or Puebla. I think there is a climate for this. Note that the aerospace industry, from an operational point of view, is very similar to the automotive industry, and that of Mexico, as you know, is very robust. That model can be followed so that the industry that already exists here is converted and changes course. ”

What José refers to is the assembly and manufacturing of aircraft and rocket parts.

JH: “Yes, and another thing I would like is to attract a company to build a complete airplane made in Mexico. Also, investing in this is important because it creates better paying jobs. Those jobs require more study and preparation, the quality of life improves around those industries, and he is more specialized.

One of the fundamental questions that companies ask when they are thinking of settling in a place is where they will take employees in the future. It is important for the private sector to work with universities and the government to provide incentives for the institution to train the staff they need. I think if we all work hard, we can do it. ”

For his part, José plans to continue working on his goal of making Mexico an attractive country for the aerospace field. “Let there be foreign investment here and create jobs that motivate our youth.”

Text published in Muy Interesante México magazine.

