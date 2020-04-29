First of all, thank you very much for granting us this interview and for presenting this documentary about your career. A documentary that despite not appearing like this, seems like a continuation or a second part of your previous “No looking back”. What’s your opinion about it?

Thank you. Yes, indeed it is a continuation of its predecessor “No Looking Back”, from 2014 onwards. It has only been six years but full of many anecdotes of road and Rock that had to be told.

The documentary focuses on the last five years of your career. Your solo albums, your tours with Soto or Joe Lynn Turner and your entry into Avalanch. What are you most proud of?

Each project has its characteristics but I can tell you that I give myself 100% in everything I do. I do not give more importance to one thing or another. If I look for example at my first solo album, I know that I would do it much better now, after twenty years as a music professional, but the important thing is that it was the best I could do at the time. I think it is the only way to do things two hundred percent and put all your energy into it or better not to do it.

This time you have decided to write and direct yourself. Why is this step behind the scenes?

I was very clear on how to tell my own story. I am not selling anything and I think that is perceived. What you see in the movie is what there is. But none of this would have been possible without the help of my great friend Alberto Toledano, who is also a producer of the documentary apart from having mixed and recorded it.

We have detected some cinephile details, such as the tribute to Wim Wenders’ “Paris / Texas” in the title of your album “Madrid / Texas” and some veiled reference to Walter Hill’s “Crossroads”. Do you like movies. Is there a director or interpreter who has influenced your career?

I am quite a cinephile, I think that in our country we have authentic jewels. The language of butterflies by José Luís Cuerda, The journey to nowhere by Fernando Fernán Gómez, Viridiana de Buñuel, Paper birds by Emilio Aragón. The infinite trench, While the war lasts, Rec, Truman, Living is easy with closed eyes, Mondays in the sun, The spirit of the hive … I am a great defender of our cinema. Of course I also watch movies of all kinds and from many other countries.

Speaking of influences, the documentary traces a dichotomy between Madrid, as a great city, and Almonacid de Zorita, a town of about a thousand inhabitants, in Guadalajara where you spent several summers in your childhood. What have these places contributed to your career?

I think my way of playing would be different from not having lived in a town of 1000 inhabitants so many summers. The towns give you moments of magic and experiences related to nature that you cannot enjoy in the city. I remember moments of going to the garden to take tomatoes and potatoes with my grandfather, getting lost among the trees in the bush at night playing with friends. In my case and as I tell in the film, there I met my best friends and I still have them.

Within the documentary we can see that you have played with huge stars on the national or international scene. Has there been any anecdote or important teaching that you want to tell us?

For me the most important thing is to live and enjoy the experiences. I have never sought money or fame. My goal has always been to live off my passion by covering the basic needs that any person may have. That for me is an important teaching that I have learned in all these years traveling around the world.

We will all end in the same ending. So the only thing you take with you is having enjoyed what you do. There’s no more. I will never understand all those people who waste their time trying to destroy instead of contributing or creating. I always knew that I wanted to be on the side of contributing. Contributing requires a great sacrifice and philosophy of life in a world that makes it very difficult for you, but the feeling of being at peace with yourself is a great feeling.

We see that in these years there have also been bad moments like the death of your partner David Z. Has that been the worst moment in recent times?

Yes, that was a tragedy. David died in a road accident while on the road. Life is only an instant. Sabina said in an interview that intelligence is knowing that this is your last chance.

Despite your background and reputation, everyone considers you humble and low-ego. What’s your opinion about it?

I consider myself a simple person. I think most of the people who have passed a few words with me will have noticed. I can be at a festival playing in front of 20,000 people and then go down to have a few beers like what I am, one more person. You have to be a rock star on stage, not off stage.

You are also considered a good conversationalist, beer lover and person with culture, not only musical, but literary. What are your bedside books?

One of my favorite writers is Manuel Vicent. I can read from Poe things to Lorca or García Márquez and Hermann Hesse,

In these years we have seen you on numerous occasions, some in large venues such as the Legends of Rock with “Rock icons” or “Avalanch” or in small venues such as the Sala Milwaukee in El Puerto de Santa María playing blues and despite the capacity It always seems that you offer everything you can give. Do you agree with that. What do you prefer large stadiums or more intimate venues?

Totally, I will play the same for 30 people as for 20,000. People have paid to see you and you have to be professional. The fact that there are more people sometimes does not mean better. You can be playing in a festival for many people but maybe in a club for a hundred they are paying more attention and appreciating your music better.

Either way, I love being able to connect with people through my music.

What would you say to your followers about this documentary “20 years are nothing”?

As I said, what you are going to see is what there is. It is a gift we are making to fans for confinement. The company and a server are making a great effort to do this. He is honest and that is how he is exposed in the film. Thank you for these twenty years of experience and that I am ready for the next twenty!

And a last one although it does not have to do with this work. How are you handling confinement. It’s being tough on music. What solutions could you offer us?

It is a very difficult subject. This is going to be a very hard year for all sectors, but specifically in this profession that we live from the crowds and the public, it will be very complex. We will have to wait until 2021. But in 2021 we will return with great force.

Thank you very much for answering our questions and good luck both with the film and with your next projects. Surely when this pandemic passes we will see each other in your live shows.

Thanks a lot for your support! Cheer up!