Before we start, congratulate you on your new job INF3RNO and thank you for attending us in these difficult times we are experiencing.

Four long years have passed since your previous work «SILENCE» (2016). In that time there has been a little bit of everything, from playing a lot with established groups to a major change in your line-up. Could you tell us how Ely’s departure has been? and the incorporation of Hynphernia?

Ely’s departure was for personal and gang reasons. As for my entry, I held a concert with the band a year ago when they shared the stage with Bloodhunter and where Ely was unable to attend. Months after that concert they contacted me to communicate Ely’s final departure and propose myself as a new vocalist to what I accept without hesitation.

The leap in quality and the great work and effort involved in a work like »INF3RNO» is evident. How has that whole process been and working with a producer like Mikko Karmila?

We are truly excited about this project. We decided to travel to Finnvox studios to record our album and to work with professionals such as Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila since we wanted to turn our work around. It has been truly an incredible experience and the result of it has been spectacular. Looking forward to taking you to live!

In three of the songs you have had Isra Ramos (Avalanch), how were the contacts and being able to count on a voice like his?

We wanted to go a step further in the sound of the band, getting closer to extreme metal but without losing the melodic essence of the band, so Jesús, our guitarist and leader of the band, contacted Isra with whom he maintains good contact to collaborate on our album and as soon as we told him he accepted and we got to work. We are very excited to have been able to count on Isra.

Dante’s divine comedy has been brought to the cinema, theater and even music on different occasions. Your album focuses on the darkest part, El Infierno, what motivated you to choose this work and how was the challenge of bringing it to your music?

The Divine Comedy is a work that inspires great inspiration, as you say has been taken to various artistic settings and we wanted to represent part of this work, Hell, on our album. It has been a challenge since we have turned it to human experiences, to the hell of each one of us since we wanted the listeners of this album to feel identified in a certain way.

We are living through very difficult moments, how is this indefinite break, cancellations etc… affecting you, both personally and professionally?

At the moment we are taking advantage of this break to promote as much as possible our album INF3RNO as well as to work on ideas to bring live and new projects of the band with which we want to surprise soon. We look forward to starting our tour as soon as possible.

Have you recorded a spectacular video clip for the song »Salvation», why did you choose this song and how was the recording of it?

Salvation is a song that was very consistent with the essence of the band in which the guttural part is mixed with the melodic and apart from all that we thought it was very catchy so we thought it would be a good single to take it to a visual field with a video clip. The recording was intense but gratifying, we had an incredible time and we are delighted to have been able to work with all the professionals who participated in one way or another in our video clip.

How is INF3RNO being received by fans and the specialized press?

We are getting a lot of support and we receive a lot of love from the public as well as from the press that echoes our news and is interested in the band so we cannot be happier.

If you want to say something that stays in the pipeline or greet our readers … for our part, nothing more than to thank you again for your time and wish you good luck both personally and professionally, a hug and I hope to see you soon live.

Thank you very much for letting us share a little more of our work with you and thank you very much for all the support and affection we receive, we are very happy for it and we hope that we can return it live soon. Much encouragement and a very big hug for all of you!