Confinement by coronavirus it has forced the human being to look for new communication formulas during these last dates. For example, if we cannot relate personally, it will have to be done virtually. Simply enter at any time to Instagram to witness the number of live shows that take place simultaneously, an activity that multiplies daily. This hobby also concerns the world of tennis, although there was a person who lit the match. Gonzalo López Fabero (Barcelona, ​​1970) is our man.

The former Spanish player, now a high competition coach, has become a sort of influencer of the racket thanks to the talks he gives us every day with different personalities from the world of tennis. What started as a distraction has ended up evolving into an essential index where you can get to know the figures that make up the great structure of tennis in our country clearly and spontaneously. This Sunday, without going any further, the legendary Nick Bolletieri will be the guest on his channel. How many questions will Gonzalo have asked during these last 40 days? It is time for him to respond to ours.

Let’s talk about tennis. Who would be the first person to do a live on Instagram during this quarantine?

It was me (laughs) Seriously, I don’t want to be pedantic, but I started on the third day of quarantine. Here in Spain they closed us on Saturday the 14th and on Tuesday I decided to do a Live on Facebook. Then I realized that on Instagram it worked much better, so the next day I made the first call, with Jorge Mir. Sooner or later, it was clear that this idea would end up happening to someone, although perhaps I saw it faster. Now I am doing a live show every day, from 17:00 to 18:00.

And increasing the level of your guests more and more.

It is true that one consequence of this initiative has been to open up my community much more, although at the beginning my objective was to give voice to those people who are not so used to listening. Above the names, what he was looking for was to bring interesting characters to all the people who are passionate about tennis and who are locked up at home. After Jorge Mir came Gonzalo Vitale, Martín Rocca, Jordi Bardou, Lluís Bruguera, Carlos Moyá, Àlex Corretja, Jordi Arrese, Toni Nadal… the thing was growing, although the most positive thing is that everyone was delighted.

Someday you will have to be the one to tell his story …

No one has contacted me yet (laughs).

You were 169th in the world, you won a Challenger in Seville and you got to play the Qualy at Wimbledon. Let’s start from here.

I had a strange career, really. At 18 I was 300 in the world and at 20 I completely lost focus. There were emotional aspects that at the time I thought came from my environment, but later I realized that the problem was me. Now I have changed a lot, but I was always a person with a certain inferiority complex, I did not trust myself. Now at 50 I have all these traits to a minimum, but at 20 they were flourishing. That made me see that my environment was very aggressive and I fell apart emotionally.

And what did you do?

I dedicated myself to playing Nationals. Then at 23 years old I was re-hooked again, I even won that Challenger in Seville and I got into the top200. That’s how I stayed for about three years, until when I was 26 I thought it was too late to get in and I went back to play Nationals.

And boy did you play them …

It would win around 250 Nationals, which is said soon. I think Tati Rascón has the record, he was longest playing until 35-36 years. Now with the IBP circuit they are reactivating them again, but at that time many of those tournaments ended up being Futures. For example, if I won 30 Nationals a year, there were five that were tough Futures and two that were like bad Challengers.

How were your beginnings?

The most important fact is that until I was 13 years old I did not become part of an academy, I was self-taught thanks to the pediment, my father and my brother. At 13 I arrived at the Mataró Tennis by the hand of Joaquín Moure, where I lived a spectacular stage until 18. Then I already lost focus. I missed the most important years of a tennis player, from 19 to 23. Now I think about it and, looking at it in perspective, I think that it could have broken the barrier of the top100, even if it was a low-profile top100. Even with that, I will have some 30 victories against top players: Alami, Clavet, Altur, Roig …

What would you change from that stage?

Oops, I made a lot of mistakes. I never came to trust anyone, I did not put myself in the hands of any coach, but not for selfishness, but for complexes. It was a constant NO, I was very closed in on myself. Then when I realized it was too late, the new generation of players arrived (Carlos Moyá, Fernando Vicente, Galo Blanco, Félix Mantilla) who already had another speed, had a more powerful tennis than mine, a more modern game, with other weapons. Technically, that represented the end of a classical era and the beginning of an era with modern teaching. For example, I had more continental handles, shorter setbacks; These people have already started to lift the ball and play in more open positions. Some of my generation did form modern (Albert Costa, Tomàs Carbonell), but I do not know why, I adopted more classic forms. It was competitive, but I lacked weapons.

You focused all that potential later to be a coach.

Obviously, all that life I had today helps me to better understand the player’s interior, his doubts and insecurities, the demands of the environment, his emotions. Of course, the enormous number of games I played as a tennis player also helps me, more than 1,500 for sure. Also, I think I have a logical head, I establish patterns very quickly, I see a player and I extract a lot of percentages and statistics on how to deal with it.

Being born in Barcelona was a wonderful coincidence.

Totally, to have been born in Barcelona at that time is to have seen the entire Spanish tennis boom grow. From 1985 to 1993, the year in which Bruguera wins Roland Garros, Barcelona was a tennis breeding ground so large that it looked like a tennis university. I was fortunate to grow with them, to play with them, to live with all those fantastic coaches. That was my most important training.

How do you start training?

Playing teams in Germany, there was a time when the coach that was there had to leave and they put me. I spent eight months there, until the beginning of 1998. At that moment Julián Alonso called me when I was 30th in the world, Viña del Mar had just won Marcelo Ríos in the final. We were working for a year. Then I moved to Valencia, where I took a school and spent three years with almost 250 players. I finished that stage in 2003, when I didn’t really know where to shoot, until Álvaro Margets called me to enter BTT Academy. There I finally came into contact with top players such as Gabashvili, Adrián Menéndez, Albert Ramos or Joao Sousa. At that moment I said to myself: ‘I am already a coach.’

Success came to you.

It is that all the insecurities and fears that I dragged since I was 19 years old did not go away until I got to BTT. It was a magnificent four years, total confidence with the bosses, enjoying the position of important players … it was the stage where I started calling myself a coach, before I would have been ashamed.

And the stage with Julián?

Julián was a very complicated player, extremely complicated. He took me inexperienced, I did not know how to manage all that. He was also a boyfriend of Martina Hingis, everyone saw him as a possible top 10, that whirlwind caught me without hours of flight to know how to treat that environment, in addition to very little integrity on my part. To be a high competition coach you need ten years of training, you cannot go out at 23 and start training, before you need a professional and personal journey, a baggage where you can soak up different fields, techniques and personalities. All that must be learned, it is not a matter of a day. Until you turn 40, I think a coach cannot be fully prepared for high competition.

One day José Higueras called you to give a talk in the USA, it would be good if you told that anecdote.

That was crazy. He called me to make a presentation in the United States about the Spanish system, to talk about the ‘cubes’, something he wanted to implement there. Pepe was looking to give a little more base to the classic American tennis, very aggressive but not very solid. It was the first presentation I had ever made, what I could not imagine was that when I got there I would meet Jay Berger, Hugo Armando, Lori McNeil, Chris Evert, Todd Martin, Anne White … suddenly I was in front of a group of players where the ‘worst’ of all had been top80. “Come on, let’s teach all of these how cubes are made” (laughs). Luckily it turned out great, now I even have a close relationship with several members of the USTA.

Why did you stop BTT?

The opportunity came up for a new job in Valencia with some partners, I did not think about it, I wanted to form my own project. At that stage I was with Jesse Levine, Evgeny Donskoy, Pedro Martínez or Carlos Taberner. We had a competition group of about 20-25 kids, an exceptional job, but we didn’t end well among the members. I went back to Barcelona and started working at the 4Slam Academy, in charge of Khachanov with Galo Blanco. But I did not last long for the same reason, my dream was to have my own project, I saw myself with enough entity to carry it forward.

This is how Pro Tennis Coaching was born.

Exact. I decided to leave 4Slam and start a new stage with my partner, Marc Cánovas, with a new competition group. This is how we have been for five years. We are happy, we still lack some level, although we had people in the top200 (Georgina García), but we are fine.

Between some things and others, more than ten years traveling as a coach on the ATP circuit.

And it is not easy, although this way I will always have a thorn inside: never having brought a Spanish player. I did have the experience with Julián, but he caught me very young, in fact Julián stopped playing the following year, so that you get the idea of ​​how complicated it was. As a person he is excellent, yes, I have him as a brother. As a lover of Spanish tennis that I am, of which I have sucked all these years, I would have loved to take a Spanish player in this second stage of my life. An Almagro, to give you an example.

Is that door closed now?

Absolutely. I have been away from the ATP circuit for four years, my last experience was with Jonathan Eysseric, with whom we did a spectacular job, but I look forward to resuming that adventure. I see myself prepared, I would be delighted to travel again. Of course, not at any price, if I am going to put all my energy I need to see that same ambition in the player, that if he is 60th he wants to fight to be 40th.

What is being a good coach for you? Is it enough to be successful?

Today, being a good coach is related if the player has a good ranking, but it is not. For me a good coach is a good trainer, the one who takes someone at 1000º and leaves him 500º, for me that is a good coach. You have to have experience first, walk a path. José Perlas, for example, arrived and finished with Moyá at the Australian Open, but the uncle had been traveling in the Futures since 1991. It also takes charisma, being a leader. Finally, for me it is very important not to complicate tennis, the great coaches teach you great concepts, very basic and very solid. Then the path itself gives you that emotional understanding of the player, helps you understand his psychology.

Luck sometimes plays its part too. If Toni Nadal had not had the nephew who had …

Of course, the player always puts you in your place. If I start training a boy tomorrow and at 18 Roland Garros beats me, the next day I will be the ostia, I will become world famous. The lucky component that it will give you is fame; Your professional training will give you the route you have done, the things I have mentioned before. And if the two come together, you are already Toni Nadal, but it is difficult for the two to meet. With Cascales and Ferrero the same thing happened a bit: if Ferrero hadn’t come out, would Cascales have been a worse coach? Far from it, it would still be just as good, but in this case it is the player who gives you fame.

Do you think that the profession of coach is valued?

In high competition we are the last. If I appear sitting on a bench training at the Godó, it is because the player allows it, not because I have earned it. If that game ends and the player decides that I should go, then I go home and I don’t show up anymore. It is a condition that the coach has, being there because the player wants. That is why it is so difficult to create associations to defend your rights. What rights? Of course, if the player does not want to continue with you because he pays the contract and there is no more, goodbye. The problem is that nowadays everyone considers themselves a competition coach, you go to Facebook and everyone has a ‘Coach ATP’ position. There is a certain intrusion that devalues ​​the profession, at 26 you cannot call yourself an ATP Coach, you have not had time to complete that journey.

Nor does ATP do much to reward grassroots coaches.

The ATP is a media entity, they will always give the award to those who carry the best: Becker, Massú, Norman, etc. What they could do is declare different kinds of prizes. ATP is very cruel to the coach, we are the last monkey. Imagine that tomorrow the player tells you that he does not want to be with you anymore, but the manager is there, the father is there, the mother is there, the physical trainer is there, the one with the rackets is … but you are not. You are the last, you are the one who leaves. It is so and cannot be established in any other way.

It should be just the other way around, the coach ahead of all those pieces.

The coach has lost that benchmark. I’m not saying that the other pieces don’t have to be, what I’m saying is that those pieces should revolve around the coach, and today they don’t. They revolve around a parent or manager. The coach should be the axis to move all the pieces, and if you do not have confidence in me because nothing happens, I am leaving and someone else comes, but the person who comes remains the axis. Not a dictatorial axis like years ago, but the point of reference to define a course.

We often say that the Next Gen does not perform as well as before, because they were raised in another era. Perhaps that overload in the environment has something to do.

Of course it affects, a lot. For me one of the problems that these Next Gen have with the Big3 is the hardness of their personal lives, it cannot be compared. Everyone plays an egg, they are fully prepared to beat them, both physically and technically, sometimes they are even better. What is wrong? That Zverev, when the game has to be run, loses it. When that kid has to pull other things than tennis, when the game gets dirty, he loses.

Don’t they know how to suffer?

It does not have the same values, they do not take it to the extreme. Nadal is going to die on that track, he is going to play with sores on your feet, with whatever; Zverev no. But it is that their lives have not been so hard, they have not had that burden in training, they are less hardened in war. Not in the weapons you carry to war, the weapons they carry are even more dangerous, but if Nadal runs out of bullets, take a knife and the party will kill you. The other, if he runs out of bullets, he is left with nothing.

It’s funny how that personal comfort ends up being something negative in the professional.

The guys who are going to play in the future at the age of 22 now have 10, in what context are these 10 guys now forming? There is not going to be a guy from Serbia who has lived through a war when he was six years old, nor is there going to be another Toni Nadal who squeezes his nephew in each training session. That no longer exists, now children are being formed in a more benign environment, with less harshness, they are increasingly masters of relationships. That creates less tough athletes, and this is a perfect time to compare it. Let’s see, it is not normal that you have a 20-1 H2H with Raonic, are you really that bad? Or Nishikori, another example, is abysmal face to face. How many times has Zverev beaten Nadal? This shows that they are worse athletes, in the widest sense of the word.

When do you think the relay will come?

In 2024, when none of these are around. So the Grand Slams will be won by the Zverev, the Khachanov, the Canadians, some American … but the question will be: are you better athletes than those who have retired? Not for me. The proof is in this time, where the two generations coexist.

You have not mentioned the Spanish in those future triumphs.

Spain is in the midst of a major change. The Spanish boom came, obviously, by a great generation, but here the Federation does not have 30 million to invest. The boom in Spain comes from the entrepreneurship of many families with deprivations, without much money. He came with coaches creating structures, creating groups, earning little money but with the ambition to travel and grow. That has been the secret of Spanish tennis, with that context, it was normal for there to be 50 players who wanted to compete in ATP, and then a top10, three top20 and seven top100 came out. Today there are very few projects, there are fewer people who start that path.

They say it has become a very expensive sport.

And in my time it was also expensive, do you think the plane cost less? Or that he was traveling free? Or that he didn’t pay the coach? Now people want to go to an NH hotel, I was going to a pension on the Gran Vía. They have led us to believe that tennis is more expensive than before, but it is the same, the difference is that there is less power of entrepreneurship.

I understand that there is less courage to face risks.

Sure, the coaches want security and the players want the certainty that they are going to get on top. Hey, there is no security here, you have to risk it! Who is playing it? The guy who is already very good when he was little, but there are few of these. Whoever loses in eighths no longer plays it, goes to the United States. Of course, Spanish tennis will continue to have players, but I think we will have less due to the fact that there are fewer people who walk that path.

The other big question is what will happen when Nadal leaves, either with national tournaments, televisions or with this website, for example.

It is a mystery. Here we talk about your website, my group, schools, clubs, stores … the entire tennis industry is going to suffer. Rafa is a monster, he is pulling everything and everyone. Of course, the tennis industry is going to suffer, but not only the Spanish one: when Big3 is withdrawn, the world tennis industry will suffer. If you are driving a Ferrari for 15 years and if it breaks you, I cannot give you a Golf. The ATP is living off these Ferraris and when they are finished there will be nothing better to sell.

The ATP is painting the Ferrari wheelie on the Golf.

Right (laughs). It is fifteen years of impressive games, a lot of epic, of records for history. Who is going to play the epic now? Zverev and Khachanov? They are not Ferraris. World tennis is going to suffer, so now they want to change it with new rules and shorter games. Why are they doing the Next Gen Finals now? They want to start selling the new Ferrari and thus generate rivalries, create an identity for them.

And speaking of Nadal, will we see him someday on your channel?

Those are bigger words (laughs). I do not know when I will finish this whole story of lives, but come on, if I manage to have him even for fifteen minutes it would be a luxury. Having had Toni was already spectacular, a magnificent treatment and not only with him, with all those who have come, no one hit me. Someone even opened the Instagram account to do it. We will see how I do it, if I can end up chatting with Rafa it would be the perfect brooch, without a doubt.

