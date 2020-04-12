Over the last five years, more than one person will have asked himself this question: What happened to Gala León? The youngest will remember her for her brief time in the Davis Cup captaincy in 2015, although she never sat in the chair. The veterans, beyond that stage, will recover their photography on the track before, where he was competing fifteen seasons as a professional. The two realities belong to the same Gala Lion (Madrid, 1973), the same one that decided to withdraw from the press, including the tennis world, to recycle itself and heal his wounds.

Those nine months were more painful than a delivery and not only because of the outcome, but also because of the journey. However, Gala León’s relationship with tennis is not only summarized in that unfortunate episode, it goes much further. The world of the racket marked it forever, although currently it is the paddle that keeps it active. His return to tennis is almost a utopia, although he still smiles remembering his beginnings. And most importantly, after so long in silence, where he became depressed, life gave him the opportunity to grow as a person and find happiness. From this new registration, the woman from Madrid picks up the phone to attend Break point and visit some ghosts from the past.

Can you imagine this quarantine being active?

Don’t believe it, four months ago I started playing paddle tennis and I was doing a lot of sports. I played a couple of prank tournaments, until I was finally screwed up to do it often. It was also a way to force myself to train, I lost several kilos, until the coronavirus arrived and stopped everything.

Be careful with the paddle, as the bug bites you …

It has nothing to do with it. I more than play, what I do is compete very well, the real difference is marked by tennis players like Marta Marrero. You see her play, entering like a truck forward, in important moments she never wrinkles, she is the one that competes best of all with a lot of difference. When you have competed at a high level of tennis in the individual category, only by competing and training do you manage to get into it. In tennis, however, not everyone can play.

The paddle tennis court is usually quite handy for retired tennis players.

I am a tennis player, I am still a tennis player and I prefer tennis over paddle tennis, that is indisputable. But of course, with tennis there are two problems: first, it is difficult to find someone to play with; and second, the physical. Before, the track looked small, now I see it so big that it makes me even lazy. Tennis there are times that you could see it as a job, the opposite of paddle tennis. Right now what I’m looking for is to have fun and paddle tennis, being so social and less physical, provides it to me.

“I’m still a tennis player.” Explain this to me.

It is a sport that has given me so much … it has also taken away from me, but it has given me much more. He who is a tennis player dies being a tennis player, although on the way he is distracted by other sports. Being something you have been good at, you always carry it inside, you cannot deny it.

You had a fifteen-year professional career, played all the Grand Slams several times, became the top 30 in the ranking and won an official title. Taking a quick stock, what do you take with you from that whole trip?

I had a great time on the circuit, but I have to admit that it is a very lonely life, very hard. Imagine a testing time with very stressed people, as we tested every week. Now players earn ten times more than before, in my time it was unthinkable to have a fixed coach until you had spent your 6-7 years as a professional. I really appreciate all the super women who were there, also without any help. It was a beastly generation and the day I retired I said it: you are going to miss us.

When the Davis mess was over, many didn’t remember you. Someone didn’t even know you had been a player.

What surprises me is that there are still people who remember me (laughs). True tennis fans do remember you, although sometimes they confuse you with Magüi Serna, others with María Antonia Sánchez Lorenzo, but it is normal, the information in those times was not the same. I’m from the teletext era! Communication has changed so much that it is now normal for people to have players in mind like Lara Arruabarrena or Silvia Soler, for example. Players who have not passed the top50 barrier but are better known for having a presence on television, digital media or social networks. Mind you, I’m not saying that they are bad players.

Our mouths fill us saying that we are living the golden stage of Spanish tennis but if we go back to your time …

… what is going, what is going! That is information that you have to get journalists. In my time I remember seeing twenty guys in the top 100 and about ten or twelve aunts in the top 100. The circuit spoke Spanish and on clay I don’t even tell you, that was ridiculous. The rest of the players did accounts to see what Spanish they played with each week.

Today we have new boys in the top 100 and four girls in the top 100. What happened?

The problem with every person who decides to play tennis and drop out is that they take many risks. What happens next? Nothing, to find life and start from scratch. I have always said it: elite athletes in this country are not protected at work. Then there is also a lot of intrusion, but that is another matter. The generations have changed, the one now is softer, they want it all now, immediate results. In the end, the one who keeps fighting is the one who really is good, the one who gets in.

But you were not only a larger group, it is that with 20 years you were already in the ointment.

We were from another pasta (laughs). At 17 years old I remember thinking: either I start to win games, or I have to get to work. At that time, with 22 years old, you already had to have your life on track, but the economic level was very low. How many years did I have to stay playing in Spain because I had no money to travel abroad! Everything changes when, suddenly, you take and go to Portugal to play small tournaments and link 8-9 weeks making semis or finals, this is how you gain the necessary ranking to then enter major tournaments. As it happened to me at Roland Garros.

Roland Garros 1996, from the pre-round stage.

That year I went to Roland Garros to retire.

What do you say!

As you hear it. I had no more money to invest, I was tired, I looked at the bank account and I had 100,000 pesetas left, I couldn’t even pay my coach. But of course, he was in a Grand Slam.

There you broke up as a player.

Totally. No one knew me, I was 110th in the world, but I felt comfortable and saw that I was playing well. At the time, being out of the top100 meant losing money, not now. I made that trip with the intention of arriving, losing, returning home and starting to look for work. I took two rackets, imagine. I passed the previous phase and started to earn money, I didn’t even know how to count it. With that money I invited my parents to watch me play the first round, but then I ended up messing it up a bit …

Is there an explanation for such a beast jump?

I never played that well again in my life, I never felt that flow again. It had zero pressure, it was like an awakening. I looked at my rivals and saw that they had the same thing as me: two arms, two legs and a racket. As a good Spanish, I was a specialist in clay, which added to the fact that I was a stranger also gave me an extra, I played them very differently.

And also left-handed. Did you ever dream of the title?

I saw that no one was beating me anymore, I even had the feeling that I had grown a foot, and look I am short. Inside I was full of energy, even in the round of 16 match against Iva Majoli I start 3-0 up, until the adductor hit me and everything was over. He had gone from not winning two games in a row to facing the seventh consecutive that week with a lot of tension. He had never played like this, he was not aware of what he was doing.

It was the first great result of your career, and yet the consequences were not good. Out of your next 16 matches, you only won one.

You know why? I thought that what had happened to me was coincidence, I lacked confidence in myself. I understood it as an award, how could I be there among the best? That’s where I started thinking, after Roland Garros, where I saw that everything had been real. Until I finally understood that if I was there it was for something, then I stabilized.

You have played with Henin, Clijsters, Graf, Arantxa, Hingis, Serena, Venus, Davenport, Conchita, Pierce, Mauresmo, Majoli … the list is tremendous. Any curiosity?

Mary Pierce was a drama for me, there was no way (laughs). I felt that I could not throw it back, in addition she played me some very good angles, I served very well, it drove me crazy. Of the top was the one that did not want to see in painting. With all the others he went out to play, he did not have that impotence, there were days that were better and days that were worse.

What game stayed with you forever?

I will never forget Roland Garros (1996) in life, especially the game that I beat Barbara Paulus in the third round, a clay court specialist and within the top 20 in the ranking. I remember the match point perfectly, I even had it recorded on tape. I threw her a drop because I didn’t even want to play the point, I was lucky that she curled up and missed it. I will never forget the tournament I won in Madrid (2000), first because it was at home and, second, because Fabiola Zuluaga was playing spectacularly, I loved it and I got along super well with her. It was a very exciting final. Obviously, although I couldn’t beat him, I can’t forget how I felt playing against Steffi Graf (1998) at the Wimbledon Center Court.

Big words.

I was four days without sleep! Then the game went well, the first set was fun, I ended up missing a volley. She won 6-4 and 6-1. I remember in the moments before the game meeting Àlex Corretja in the Player’s Lounge and wondering who he was playing against. “Steffi? I give you a couple of games ”(laughs). In the end I came out with my head up, even she spoke highly of me at a press conference. To be on grass it was not bad, I swear that every time that cut back came to me, I thought … when do I have to hit the ball? It was crazy how he hit her.

Have you ever felt helpless before a woman on that list?

Maybe it happened to me the first time I played with Venus Williams at the US Open (1997), he put me 6-0 and 6-1. Another one that was very complicated was Miss Hingis, there were times when I wondered: is the ball coming back again? Pim, pam, pim, pam. She played the Martians and you could only run from one side to the other. If Martina was fine it was a drama, at a talent level it was another level.

You started playing the Grand Slams in 1996 and ended in 2004. In that nine year period, you only missed three great dates.

Right now I don’t remember which ones I missed, but I do remember a day when Barbara Rittner, a good friend on the circuit, surprised me by saying that she had achieved a record: player with more consecutive Grand Slams played. Obviously, that record will now have changed. The truth is that I was very lucky with the injuries, they respected me a lot until I was 28, where I screwed my shoulder.

You missed Australia 1996, Australia 2003 and US Open 2004.

In the first one, it did not enter by ranking, so I decided not to travel when I had to play Qualy. The second was due to injury and the third was already withdrawn. In fact, my last two tournaments in 2004 were Roland Garros and Wimbledon, I ended my career doing serve and net on grass, with joy (laughs).

Because you left it?

I always believed that I would retire at an age close to 30, but what really pushed me was the fact that I saw the circuit begin to change. There was less atmosphere, my friends had retired, more and more traveled, tennis players had become very independent with their coaches … in short, I began to miss my time. New generations began to arrive, a lot of Russian, a lot of Czech, one of those who hardly looked at the one next door. I did not want that panorama.

You don’t even want it now.

Let’s see, maybe I could travel a week with someone who got along very well, but very separate weeks. In Spain what you want, but in the other part of the world it would be very hard for me.

But you did coach some players after you retired.

Yes, I also decided to start at the bottom, from the bottom. There was some top30 who asked me for help but I did not see it clearly, I wanted to start from scratch. It came in handy, really, that’s when I valued everything I had achieved and understood how difficult it was. When you are on the circuit you are not aware of anything, you are in a bubble.

Can you learn to train?

It is a totally different movie. To this we must add that I belonged to a totally different generation. When I was a player, my coach told me: hit him upside down. Well me upside down. To this new generation, you say: shoot the first one on the right, then you run for the reverse and, if you are comfortable, you repeat for the reverse. You give them a tactic, whatever … because they did everything the other way around! I have come to order reverse tactics to do what I wanted. There are people who have the ability to hit the ball well but do not have the talent to understand what you ask of them. Just as there are others who do not hit him as well but do understand these parameters, those are the ones that end up getting involved.

Your generation was better.

I don’t know if better, but we did have that appetite, that hunger, even that need to get it right. Either you won games, or you put on coffees. That makes you smart, as long as you have the technical, physical and certain order on the track. The players now are serious, they train, but they have a hard time doing things. There are times that I have seen a girl playing fable, winning 6-1 4-1 and suddenly blocking herself, being unable to close the match. Let’s see, this could happen to you once, but it was not normal, that’s where the character of each one is seen.

There are people who rely on such markers (6-2, 1-6, 6-1) to criticize women’s tennis.

That is ignorance. The women’s circuit has always played with much more risk than the men’s. Besides, the men’s circuit has a handicap: service. They are different styles, comparing them continuously is a mistake, each one has some qualities. It is genetic, there is no need to study either: you are a man and I am a woman, my body does not work like yours, it is impossible. Women are more emotional, if the man had the period, more than one would change his mind. By nature we are more sentimental, but that does not mean that we are worse, or weaker. He who underestimates women’s tennis in such a radical way for a simple result … for me it is a mistake. Everyone who thinks what they want, freedom of expression.

This thought exists even within the circuit, some coaches do not even consider working with women.

Good coaches value both the men’s and women’s circuits. Then we have something else called education. Whoever thinks of the women’s circuit like this, surely at home thinks the same, so we are facing a problem that goes beyond sports. Machismo continues to exist, I do not discover anything. I have lived it on the circuit, training on track 37, in the parking lot. At first it doesn’t give you a bit the same, but then you play on a large court and disadvantaged parts because you are not used to it. But this is banal things, the problem is much more serious, it comes from home.

September 2014, we must talk about the Davis Cup. How does it all start?

The RFET realizes that there is not much money after going down to the Second Division in the Davis Cup, there a very large amount is stopped entering. I was the sports director and, to make a cut, they ask me to also assume the position of captain. It was not a bonus, it was a method of cutting expenses. They told me that I was doing a great job, that it was valid and that they trusted me. At that time it seemed good to me.

Other people did not think so well.

For me it was a normal approach, until Toni Nadal appears shaking the hornet’s nest and generating everything that came later. There, everything started to go wrong, nor did the media help much in the cause. The war was not so much with me, but with the Federation. For me it was the worst stage of my life, but it suited me, it was like an awakening.

In what sense?

In the sense that I lived in a bubble, like most of us who have lived with the luxuries and applause of the professional circuit, but when you get out of that bubble you want to continue evolving. I understood the proposal as something logical, so I accepted. Many times the subject was considered, an attempt was made to change the focus, although I always believed that the war was not direct with me. The only thing that was clear was that I had to live that situation to realize that I would never be happy that way, that I needed a change. It was a hard time, very difficult, but it saved my life. Now I am happy and before I was not.

Was it a machismo chapter?

Whoever wants to see things in perspective will see them. Whoever does not want, you are not going to get him out of there. I am named captain on a Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and at 0:30 p.m. the controversy was already served on the radios. It’s not that they didn’t give me room, it’s that they didn’t give me a choice. On the other hand, there were many people who did support me.

They pulled you away without giving you a chance to work, what’s the point?

Tennis works the way it works. They did not let me work, not even enter, from the first day their answer was NO, until they succeeded. The vice president (Ladreda) was not even able to call me to tell me, I had to find out through RTVE. The one with the power is the one in charge, the only one who said the correct words was Muguruza: “Let her work and then we decide.” I didn’t have that option, but something like that had to happen to me in order to develop as a human being. It was very hard, yes, but I don’t want to dramatize too much either, it wasn’t the end of my life, there are many other situations that are worse than that chapter.

But it was an injustice.

That’s what you think now, at the time the journalists didn’t say anything. Not only were the players, the president, or the CSD responsible. It was a conflict of interest of all involved and I was caught in the middle. My interest was only for and for tennis, had I known that all this was going to happen, I would have been very calm with my position as sports director. But of course, why do they have to decide how far I can go? First leave me and then already, if you want, you will kill me. If you talk to a machismo expert he will tell you that this is pure and simple machismo, an example of someone who wants to limit you and wants to keep you down.

How did it all end?

I went to sign the papers with the Mr. Vice President with the idea of ​​ending all that, to collect what was due to me and to forget about all of them. He wanted no more conflicts, he had no need to continue in the limelight. But that feeling of helplessness that they decided for me did cost me to take it off, especially since my appointment as captain was legal, and this was ended by a judge.

Then they placed Captain Conchita, what did you think of that movement?

I’m not going to answer that question. Let everyone think what he wants.

That war had several victims. Dani Gimeno, one of the shortlisted for that series in Vladivostok, took many months to compose himself.

He did a lot of damage to Dani, it is shown that this not only affected me. The worst thing was the image that was created and was given of what everyone called ‘the tennis family’. That was demeaning. The world works like this and that is why we are as we are. Now with this pandemic it is time to reflect, we have to be more supportive, honest, live more calmly. We cannot think that by succeeding in something you think you are the best on the planet. We can never stop being people.

Did it take you long to close that wound?

I had to get up from depression. The stress that caused me prevented me from leaving the house, it was an emotional jumble that left me destroyed. My dog ​​was the only one that forced me to leave the house, the only one that made me smile, he was the one who saved my life. Seeing myself every day in the media, hearing opinions out of place and being in the middle of all that battle ended with me.

Did you see yourself?

I also received a lot of support, many calls, people who still ask me for some collaboration today. I really appreciate the calls, but honestly, I don’t feel like working in the world of tennis. It’s not that I can’t work, it’s that I don’t want to, it’s a personal decision. Right now I don’t see myself changing my current life for almost nothing. I’m in a complete registry change, all I want right now is to help other people and be happy.

Was it worth going through all that?

All my life, since I started in tennis, I was a girl without resources, I was fighting, it has not been a journey of roses. Still I was happy because I did what I liked. My professional life has been this, the one I chose, and that’s fantastic. When I retired, all I wanted was to live, to do other things, to continue growing as a professional, until the Davis stage arrived. That’s when I realized that I had forgotten about myself. What else did you need to play at work in tennis? For what? Would it make me happier?

And now?

Now I am surrounded by wonderful people who fill me, who I can trust and who make me improve every day. That is what I want right now, to continue evolving every day, but as a person.

