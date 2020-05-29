The Brazilian Everton Oliveira, is perhaps the best physical trainer of the MMA. Responsible for the physical training of Amanda Nunes and various fighters. He gave an exclusive interview for MMA.uno.

AT: Today, he is perhaps the best physical trainer of the MMAWhat is the basis for success in each athlete you prepare?

Everton: In my opinion, it is a big difference to achieve the best results as an athlete and work with a competent and well-coordinated team, exactly what we have in American Top Team. The communication and interaction of all the coaches involved is extremely important for the evolution of the athlete, and in ATT we all work on that tune. Obviously, within physical preparation we must understand the need to respect some basic training principles such as: biological individuality, sport specialty and also as various means and methods that we can apply in each planning.

AT: What is the highest priority in a fighter, to achieve a good physique, or that the fighter has physical power and normal physical appearance.

Everton: It depends. I have a very broad vision on this subject, I do not think that there is a single rule. Inside of the ATT, each fighter is analyzed individually, and that is why we try to focus on what is necessary for each athlete to get the best performances. For example: in the physical part we operate in the general and specific plans for each athlete taking into account all the abilities that we need better, in addition to the time we have for that. We understand that there is a general basis, but also that every fight demands a special condition. Example: Fights of three or five rounds, if he is against Strikers or Grapplers, if a fighter is light or full weight, among other things.

AT: How did your arrival at American Top Team?

Everton: Well, I came to United States after an invitation from two friends, one of them was a physical trainer for the team. I came to help them in the opening of a branch of the American Top Team in 2012. Before long a lot of things happened and I started working directly with some professional fighters, and here I am. It has been eight years of work on the team, and many stories to tell. I am grateful to be part of the largest MMA team in the world.

AT: What is your opinion of the world of MMA today? What do you think of athletes who fight without an adequate physique, a case is Fedor EmelianenkoHe has a non-athletic physique and was still undefeated for years.

Everton: The MMA They are a fascinating and complex sport, in which there are many physical, technical and mental tactical variables that can directly influence the results. The physical form considered “ideal” Aesthetically, it does not always provide a good general physical conditioning, that is, we have to evaluate all the activities necessary for the athlete to have a good physical performance, among them strength, endurance, speed, agility, among others. We can have a fighter with a higher percentage of fat than another, and still he can be better prepared and have a better performance. Obviously, being in controlled body composition makes jobs more efficient. In the case of more complete weights, we have cases of fighters with a higher percentage of fat, and still achieve good results. In the heavier categories, when the hand goes in, the damage can be great.

AT: What is the best method to cut method for a fight. It has fighters who cut with water and sea salt to go down fast, others take shakes and cut in days, others make a cut for weeks, according to you, what is the healthiest way to cut weight?

Everton: That is a very complex area that involves multidisciplinary work. Particularly within the team, we don’t like them losing a lot of weight in the week of the fight. The follow-up is by all the coaches, as also a waste of time is very important and can influence the performance of the fighters in the fight. In my opinion, The best way to tailor strategies individually is to work with margins below 10% of body weight the week of the fight.. We always have to be one step ahead to avoid surprises. For example: A fighter may like the sauna and not the bathtub and vice versa. You have fighters who don’t like either strategy. Many variables can hurt at that time, so the less you have to lose, the better.