Interview with Enigma, Bolivian fighter and promoter

Interview with Enigma, Bolivian wrestler and promoter who owns EAW Pro Wrestling.

Bolivia is not a well-known country in the world of wrestling, however a wrestler sticks his face out for this South American country.

We have been fortunate to interview Enigma, a Bolivian fighter who has been fighting for 10 years in the ring. This time he shares his experiences on the ring.

1- How did your hobby of wrestling start and what led you to practice it?

From a very young age, he watched many wrestling programs, such as RAW is WAR and Furia de Titanes (Bolivian wrestling program). The first time I entered the ring was at age 15. It’s been 10 years since I first got in the ring.

2- What did you feel when you first entered a ring to fight?

For me, it was a shock of emotions, a unique sensation that I cannot explain. Today I still remember that moment. In fact, recently I celebrated 10 years of debuting.

3.-What are the fighters or promoters that you admire the most?

Of the fighters I admire Fray Tormenta, because he was an excellent person both outside and inside the ring, he always helped and cared for children.

And of the promoters that I admire the most is Vince McMahon, for the vision he had of the business and the whole revolution that it caused in sports entertainment.

4.-What is your vision of wrestling?

Wrestling doesn’t have to be just a business, it also has to serve to help people. Wrestling should be an instrument to help fulfill dreams. Help others through charity events.

5- Since when are you a wrestling promoter?

As I mentioned before, I started wrestling since 2010, After those years in the ring, create my own wrestling company: EAW Pro Wrestling.

In 2013, I started with the project of EAW Pro Wrestling. We arrived on television in 2017 on the Jugados de la Red One. We started to be shows in Plan 3000 (neighborhood of the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia) from 2018 to today.

6- What do you think about the state of wrestling in Bolivia?

In Bolivia, we don’t have the culture of wrestling, only in the city of El Alto does that culture exist due to the flying cholitas. In Santa Cruz for example, they only know WWE and nothing else. We still have to make the product known in our country, and we still need to create our own characters and stop copying the masked Mexicans.

7.-What would you say to young Bolivians who want to get into a ring?

Don’t think about it, just do it. Fight for your dreams.

From Planeta Wrestling we want to thank for your time to Enigma and we invite you to follow him through his social networks, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.