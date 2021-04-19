Interview with Emilio Álvarez, Country Manager of realme in Spain

2020 was a turbulent year in all respects. In addition to the health crisis that has hit a large part of the world’s population, changes are taking place in the mobile telephony sector. The right blow that Huawei’s mobile division has suffered, and which is about to bring it down, is joined by the march of a historical one such as LG. In parallel to these losses, new competitors have entered with a portfolio of interesting products in order to fill those gaps. We are no longer talking only about Xiaomi or Oneplus, but about others like Oppo, the newcomer alive and one of the ones that is growing the most since its arrival: realme.

We spoke with Emilio Álvarez, Country Manager of realme in Spain about the past, present and future of the company. What is clear is that they are coming for everything and if at first mobile phones were the cornerstone of their strategy in Europe, they want to build an ecosystem of products with sound equipment, wearables and, soon, televisions.

According to data from the company itself, realme has sold more than 70 million devices worldwide, the vast majority in China, becoming one of the top seven brands of 2020 worldwide. As the current market is, the merit is not only to grow, but also to consolidate.

I’ve actually been in Spain for around a year and a half: what balance do you make of all this time?

The company has been experiencing significant development for some time in Europe and mainly in Spain. The balance in all this time is tremendously positive.

I think this has more merit if we take into account that this year has been the most complex, both due to competition and the health situation. In this context, the result is very positive at the level of brand development..

This growth can also be seen in sales channels. When we arrived we started selling exclusively online and now we are on the entire channel. There is a lot of work ahead but so far everything has gone very well.

Spain was the gateway to realme in Europe, how are sales behaving in the rest of the continent?

Spain has the peculiarity that it was the first market for realme in its expansion to Europe from China. Practically from day one, Spain is the most developed country and the one that sells the most.

Regardless of the product, what do you think has been the key to having grown so much in such a short time?

I really came from having been successful in other countries. That made us not a brand that started from scratch. Even before starting our business in Spain, There were already people waiting for the arrival of realme and that favored the reception. Realme’s strategy is to offer the best products at the best price, and that is what we have been doing from day one. We believe that consumers see us as an accessible brand and we build trust.

To this day, Realme hardly sells its products from the operators. Is it a route that is closed in the near future or are you working to enter as Xiaomi and Oppo have done?

It was not until September of last year that we began to enter the world of operators, hand in hand with Yoigo. During 2021 it will be an important development focus. In fact, in April we will start with a first-rate operator.

For us it is one of the most important areas of development for this year. We are talking about the fact that with the operators we can cover 30/40% of the market share.

Realme’s strategy to take over the Spanish market seems to be to target all ranges and create a wide portfolio of products. Can it be that sometimes the same realme devices cannibalize each other? Is the option of reducing the portfolio being considered to get fewer and more complete products?

Perhaps that could have happened in a first stage, but now not so much since we have reduced the number of references. For example, around 150 euros, we only have two models. Although we have high-end terminals like the realme X50 Pro, 80 percent of realme’s business is below 300 euros. We are the best bet on the market in that range.

If you ask me if we will see realme with a terminal of 1000 euros, I would say that in the short medium term, no. For us, the high-end is not marked by the price, it is marked by the specifications, and now we already have 300-euro models that include it. With the current situation, it is even worse as a strategy to sell 1,000 euro phones. We would all like to sell 1,000 euro terminals, but that is not what the current situation dictates.

Vision of the sector: the «rivalry» with Xiaomi

The case of Huawei in the United States has its nuances but, at some point, was there any real fear for something similar? Has your case served so that the rest of the brands, in the case of realme: do not focus all your business on a single product area and do not depend completely on third parties (Google and Qualcomm)?

Huawei’s situation is delicate and I don’t want to take a lot of position on it. As for the relationship with our partners, mainly Google and Qualcomm, it is unbeatable. I do not think that by mounting Qualcomm chipsets you stop being independent. Or for example Android. Who is demanding Google is the user, and if we release a new operating system is to go against the user.

It is inevitable that when you talk about realme you also talk about Xiaomi. Both companies have experienced a great growth in a short time thanks to products with good technical specifications and especially low prices. From realme, is Xiaomi the enemy to beat?

I don’t think this is about beating enemies. Comparing smack to one of the market leaders is flattering. We are very clear about what we have to do. We have been the last to arrive, we are humble but aware of the possibilities for growth. The one who benefits from the competition is the user. Each one with their resources we seek to reach the largest possible audience.

In recent months, it is difficult to see great innovations in the world of smartphones, and the great novelties are focused on improving the aspects that already exist: improving the cameras, the battery, bringing 5G to the largest number of phones … Which one do you think What is the future of smartphones?

Innovations go so fast that we don’t even notice. If we take a phone from three years ago and compare it with one from a year ago, it would seem that the difference is 30 years. It is something that we should take into account. In the short term I see two interesting paths: one is fast charging, which eliminates one of the fears of the users. And the second, in the short term, is the development and democratization of 5G. In the medium and long term, few people can know where the sector is going.

At the camera level, a lot of progress has also been made. They may seem like minor changes but it has all grown a lot in just one year. When I see what terminals like the realme 8 Pro are capable of doing in night mode, it leaves me astonished. And it is a terminal that does not exceed 300 euros.

Future

In addition to phones, headphones and wearables, and recently the security camera, do you have in mind to jump to another product range?

Before I commented to you the focus of the operators as one important and the other is that of connected objects. In addition to phones, smart watches or headphones with the best sound quality, we are going to introduce new categories. One of them, for the European market, is the television. So yes, we will create new market categories.

Sustainability is another key for technology companies. The elimination of chargers or the use of more sustainable materials. What steps are you taking in realme to reduce your environmental impact?

I imagine you are referring to policies of some companies such as the removal of the charger. U.S we are betting very strongly on fast charging, and this requires a charger that can support it. If we remove it from the box, the victim is the consumer. I suppose that when this technology advances and the current charger can be replaced by a standard one, it would make more sense not to include it, but at the moment we do not see it.

