Del Potro, Sabatini, Markus, Mancini, Davin, Azar, Camporese, Squillari, Zabaleta, Nalbandian, Coria, Gaudio, El Aynaoui, Monaco, Baghdatis or Berrettini. The list of talents we have just listed, which is not complete, is as glorious as it is disparate. However, there is a common factor that all converge on: Eduardo Infantino (Buenos Aires, 1964). The legendary Argentine coach came to guide, at some point in his career, each of the players mentioned a few lines ago. But it was not enough with his work on the bench, in 2009 he bet on a change of record and took the lead of the technical area of ​​the Italian Tennis Federation. Ten years later, it is enough to take a look at the current top100 to discover the conclusion of his work there.

And now that? It could be said that Infantino already passed all the tests, that he would no longer have the need to continue creating champions, but the body has asked him for one last dance. That last project has brought him to our country, specifically to Torrevieja, where he directs the steps of Nicola Kuhn since July last year. It is true that the coronavirus has briefly frozen progress, but his speeches discover a long way to go where his experience will be key to bring out the best in Spanish. Today in Break point We interviewed one of the most prestigious technicians of the men’s circuit in these last twenty years.

Where does your relationship to success start?

I love building good teams, I have my contacts and my relationships all over the world. I also shared many experiences with the best coaches, with Australians, Americans, Europeans and South Americans, logically. One is continually learning. I am also a student of the movements of the Federations, both of the successes that they reap and of the failures. I love to analyze all the parts and I was lucky to be traveling and living experiences all these years.

You have traveled with players, you have led competition teams and you have been at the head of a Federation. What is more enjoyable?

I do not care. I have been very lucky to always have interesting projects. What matters is what to do with this project to get it ahead, be it a Federation, a club or a player. Last year, for example, I dedicated myself in Italy to improving the methodology systems of the clubs, how to make them more productive.

Why is the Argentine legion no longer as productive as it was twenty years ago?

There is a generation of new players with Russian origins, new genetics on the circuit. Between the Serbs and the Russians we have a physical prototype of a contemporary player, they are very strong, although they are also more distracted by the subject of the Internet. Kyrgios, Shapovalov, Rublev, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Khachanov, they all have that genetic part that makes them tall, strong, powerful, elastic, etc. It is normal for other countries like Chile or Argentina to suffer physically and suffer to reach the top10. The Italian biotype is one, the Spanish is another, the Argentine was another, one has to modify the training systems for each new stage.

Would profiles like Coria or Nalbandian take place on this circuit?

I think so, they would play even better. They would accelerate more, they would enter the court faster, they would hit the ball harder, they would change things just as Nadal did. The point is that being South American, mental wear is much greater. If Nadal, Federer and Djokovic are European it is for a reason. In South America we not only had the Argentine generation, there were also two phenomena such as Kuerten or Ríos, two cracks that, however, could not bear the pressure of being up there for fifteen years. Those people from the age of 16 went hungry to travel, you cannot compare how they lived the emotional part of each other. Kuerten and Ríos, when they reached 28, had such a great stress on being away from the family that they ended up exploding.

Of all the players you have trained, which one surprised you the most?

None, really. None surprised me. Maybe Berrettini would tell you, I did not imagine it would be so good, so fast. Or Mussetti, Sinner … it really surprises me that they have made such good results being so young.

And of the Argentines?

I never imagined Gaudio winning Roland Garros, especially that special Roland Garros with Nalbandian, Coria and Henman in the semifinals. David arrived injured and Guille was very physically reduced, so that’s why Gastón won, he found him. I expected him to be a good player, yes, but if you take away that Grand Slam title, he would become a normal player, a Cañas, for example. For me Nalbandian or Coria are of another category.

How is it possible that Nalbandian never won a Grand Slam?

David was a very demanding person, he has a very complicated personality, he was injured quickly until we found a good physio that had him healthy, but when we found him, problems appeared with another person on the team. Thus it is difficult to form a stable team. He won the Masters, he made a Grand Slam final, two semifinals, it was a great race. He lacked a little continuity in the final stretch, but perhaps it was his limit and we have to accept it. He had a hip problem since he was 22 years old, that didn’t make it easy for him either, he had to be handled very carefully and very calmly. But yeah, he definitely had to have won a pair of Grand Slams.

Perhaps he lacked reinventing himself in the latter part of his career.

Everything is improvable, we have already seen it with Federer or Nadal, technically and tactically they took another step. They both improved more than Novak did, but Novak is so fast with his legs that he makes up for everything else. I think that with the three of them playing at their highest level, Djokovic is the best. It is the fastest in everything and the best subtraction. It is interesting to see how they continue to evolve and, if they do not evolve further, it is because it does not give them the capacity.

I go back to Nalbandian. Was his character so special?

Much. For example, I always trained alone with him, never with another player. We trained only plays, in addition to supporting him with great physical work behind, it was a very particular system. The normal thing was to practice plays for two hours and then, sometime, play a set with someone, but very little, almost never. That was a very personal characteristic of him, the coach did or did have to play with him. If not, I didn’t want it.

He said recently in an interview that if he had won that semifinal at the 2006 Australian Open against Baghdatis, his career would have been different.

I do not think so. For me, the game that could have changed his career was the semifinal that he lost with Roddick at the 2003 US Open. At that time, if he went through to the final, he would beat Ferrero, not lose against him. That would have already meant winning a Grand Slam, and therefore arriving with a different mindset for years to come. And that game had him won, it was not like with Baghdatis in Australia, where he never had it dominated. Against Baghdatis, in the moments when Marcos played well, David never had it closed. With Roddick, yes, that was the game that would have changed his career.

You spent two years with Del Potro, you took it 150º and left it 40º. How about that experience?

Juan Martín was a player with many fears and many doubts. My job was to try to physically consolidate it, give it order and establish a team. We always knew it was a phenomenon, but that step was essential at that time. If you don’t take that step at the right time, then you’re always late. If you want to be the protagonist in the next stage, you have to reach the right age and with the amount of fair matches. With Juan Martín we did it, we also help him a lot emotionally off the court, this with a South American is always key. From there we developed the game so that it ended up being competitive in the Grand Slams. The last game he played with me was in Paris-Bercy 2007, against Davydenko. In that match Juan Martín went up 25-28 times to the net.

Won?

He lost, but produced a different type of tennis. Then he forgot, got used to standing at the bottom of the pitch and sticking, destroying with power. He only got to the net when he had the point finished. This type of game, for a two-meter-tall guy, gives you a lot of long-term problems and injuries. Why did he win only one Grand Slam if he had to have won nine?

I guess because of injuries.

But everyone has to know how to play their chips. If you want to be the protagonist above, you must know how to play with tactics, perhaps propose a style of play with which to destroy, a style that does not make you think, it is clear that by holding the ball you are not going to beat someone who is faster than you, by legs. Major tournaments are won by playing better than the others, not expecting the opponent to play worse. Unless you’re a very solid guy like Djokovic, who won the last Australian Open simply holding on against Thiem. Dominic played better, but lost. That is another facet that great champions develop.

In other words, injuries don’t just come from bad luck.

You cannot hit 80% of your strength every shot, in the end you end up hurting yourself. You have to hit 60%, build the point and then hit 80% when you have your feet on the court. If you are two meters behind the line and you hit 80%, it is normal for your wrists, knees, to suffer in the long run. But hey, now is not the time to criticize anything.

Do you think he will come back?

I think so, this break helped him a lot. It will also be necessary to see how it is working during these days. He will come back for sure, he is a guy who even if he plays with one leg will be in the top20. Juan Martín is too talented, you should never underestimate him.

Who should not be underestimated is the Italians. You worked with them for eight years and now they are among the greatest powers in the top100. Where was the origin?

With Quinzi we won Wimbledon Junior in 2013, it was the Federation’s great project. Then the problem was that there was too much handling and the Federation gave me another roll, there were internal situations of power in which I lost responsibility for the player. With the passage of time it was disorganized, falling a bit into chaos, but it served as a mirror for the others. Quinzi was the first of this generation to speed up the competition processes again, playing Futures and Challengers very early in a stage where the earliness seemed to have died out, as if we could no longer see the youngsters winning. Until Zverev appeared.

On what shoulders does the future of Italian tennis hang?

They have Sonego, who was 50th and now it remains to be seen if he explodes or not. Then there is Mussetti, who is 17 years old and on his way to follow the same path as Sinner. Obviously, with Sinner we meet someone very special again, a guy who can win Grand Slams. He has a great team, a great coach, a great physical trainer, it is a reality within Italian tennis. Berrettini was already in the top10, there is no need to add anything else. With all this I told you, you already have tennis there for the next twenty years.

Twenty years old Nicola Kuhn is your current project. How do you get there?

After almost ten years in Italy, he needed a change of scenery. I was analyzing my situation and saw that I still have some cartridges left, not many because they are already 56 years old, but I still feel the desire and the illusion of building a last top10 project, or at least being part of it. We had met Nico a couple of times on the circuit and he seemed like a very good boy. At the time, his coach (Pedro Caprotta) told me that he would call me if they needed help. The point is that at the end of last year, after not renewing with the Italian Federation, I remembered Nico and we started talking.

Were you easy to convince?

We found a very good talking point. His manager invited me to join the team as a collaborator, the conditions were met. After analyzing it, I realized that he was a player who can become a protagonist if we help him and order him, he has great qualities.

How far is he from the player he can be?

Nico surprises me every day for his ability to work and his ability to improve technically. He is a great professional, he really wants to, although this pandemic has slowed us down a lot. Despite this, he has put a lot of will to find a way to work and continue to evolve, so I did not return to Argentina, I decided to stay here with him to continue affirming concepts and consolidating points of view. Now it is necessary to polish it on all terrains, whether on the physical, tactical or technical plot.

In which plot is improvement most urgent?

I love working technically on all shots. Logically, he still has to get better or hit better with his right, but for that you have to pay attention to other aspects such as the swing of each hit, the ease, how he moves his legs, the handles, everything. And if you don’t have ball speed, how do you generate the spaces to harm the opponent? If you have natural strength you do it in one way, if you don’t have to do it in another way. If you have strength you can defend yourself by counterattacking, if you don’t have it you can’t use this move as much, or you have to defend in another way. The objective now is to build the project according to what one has and what we can imagine.

Do you see him sharing biotype with the Medvedev, Tsitsipas or Aliassime?

If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t be here. As a coach I always believe a lot in my work, I choose a player because I think he is good. When you go to buy a wine, you never imagine that this wine could be bad, because when you start a project it is the same.

How do you carry the change of structure around a player? Some say that too many voices can create confusion.

But in the end the strong coaches are the ones who support the projects. I answer you with another question: which are the players who were more stable in the last fifteen years? Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. We can also put Murray, until he was injured. In all these projects there was a strong emotional and technical drive by one person. Novak had it from boy in Marian Vajda; the moment Vajda left, Novak was lost. Federer has it in his wife and in Severin Luthi, that is his team, the nucleus that contains it. With Rafa it is evident, his uncle Toni, I am sure that he is still inside giving instructions. You never let go of such a project. And in Murray, the mother. There are always pillars that support these structures, the problem is when there are no pillars, or when they are lost. Then there everything falters.

Hopefully you are Nico’s mainstay.

The important thing is that Nico finds his way, I hope to collaborate so that he can achieve it. I would be very happy to be part of that trip.

