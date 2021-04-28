Interview with Colbey Northcutt for ONE on TNT 4

Colbey Northcutt go back to the cage ONE Championship this Wednesday, and has promised that it will be an improved version.

The 28-year-old bantamweight will make her second appearance with the Asian promotion when she receives the debutant Courtney martin (0 – 0) in the commitment that will open the Lead Card of the ONE on TNT 4.

I had the opportunity to interview Northcutt last week to discuss his decision to move his fighting camp to Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, how the pandemic caused by COVID-19 impacted his career and the fact of competing under the ONE regulations after what happened with Eddie alvarez Y Demetrious Johnson in the ONE on TNT 1.

What prompted you to move your camp to Team Alpha Male?

“COVID-19 was what led me to move my camp. The restrictions in Southern California are quite strict and unfortunately many gyms had to close. That’s why many of my training partners had to take precautions. I understood that they had to keep their friends and their families safe, so I was left without partners in the gym where I normally train, The Treigning Lab, with Mark Muñoz, where fighters such as Bellator featherweight champion Juan Archuleta train. , and TJ Dillashaw. Since Sage (Northcutt) lives in Sacramento and trains for Team Alpha Male, he invited me and opened the doors of his home for this camp. I alternated between the two gyms. Uriah Faber opened Team Alpha Male for me, which had a huge impact. “

Your opponent, Courtney Martin, will make her professional MMA debut at the event. Although you have only competed twice as such, do you think there is a significant gap in terms of experience?

«He has a lot of experience as an amateur from what I have seen on the Internet. I think she is 9-1 and is a world champion in GAMMA. She is extremely tough and accepted the fight on two weeks notice. In and of itself that already tells you that she is willing to fight. Compared to my two professional fights, I don’t think it’s going to be a big difference. It’s only two more fights than she has. One did not reach the distance and the other did. So I think my only advantage is that I have raced once for fifteen minutes in the spotlight of ONE. Apart from that I don’t see that my two professional fights are a great advantage. I think Courtney is very tough and that is going to show on Wednesday. “

Given everything that has happened in recent weeks at ONE with Eddie Alvarez being disqualified and Demetrious Johnson being finished with what would be considered an illegal hit under the unified rules of MMA, how comfortable do you feel competing under the ONE rules? ?

That’s an excellent question. I see the KO of Demetrious Johnson and I think it was an incredible blow. Obviously I know they are legal here at ONE. I feel safe, you know. I don’t feel like that’s a hit that happens a lot and I understand that DJ is one of the best in the world and still got knocked out like that, but I don’t care too much. There is not much I can do to change the rules, so I choose to focus on what I can do rather than thinking about what is allowed or not.

It’s been a year and a half since you last competed. How much do you think you have evolved as a fighter?

“It’s been a long time since I made my debut for ONE. Obviously I planned to fight multiple times in 2020, but that didn’t happen because of COVID, which was extremely unfortunate. But I look at that year and a half as a great learning experience. I feel blessed and lucky to have a martial arts school with my husband (Raymond Lee Daniels), and even though our gym was closed we had all the time in the world to improve and grow as MMA fighters. So I feel like it was like a blessing in disguise because that allowed me to focus on myself instead of fighting as often as I intended. That way I was able to improve as a fighter. Also, going back and forth from Orange County to Sacramento to train for Team Alpha Male was a huge factor in my improvement. I think this Wednesday everyone will see me as an evolved athlete and all the improvements I have had in the last year and a half.

