Interview with Carlos Ponce and Jacky Bracamontes

Telemundo The Miss Universe can be enjoyed entirely in Spanish on Telemundo.

Telemundo will be the home of the 69th edition of the maximum meeting of universal beauty, the MISS UNIVERSE contest, which will be broadcast live throughout the country and entirely in Spanish this coming Sunday, May 16 at 8pm east / 7pm central / 5pm peaceful. Unlike others, this meeting will have the modality of being the first in a world in a pandemic, where all the strictest security measures have come into effect so that both the representatives of all countries, as well as the team that works so that everything is carried out in the best possible way, they are always in good protection.

In their role as the home of the MISS UNIVERSO in Spanish, fans of beauty pageants have been able to learn everything about the 69th candidates. edition of the international event at Telemundo.com/missuniverso.

Carlos Ponce and Jacky Bracamontes: Voices in Spanish

For this unprecedented broadcast and totally in Spanish, Telemundo has not been able to choose better voices, it is the singer, actor and producer Carlos Ponce, Jacky Bracamontes, renowned actress, presenter, model and former Miss Mexico, who will provide a close look, of someone who has already lived all the experiences of these girls in the foreground.

Ponce is one of the most multifaceted Latino personalities in Spanish-language entertainment, with appearances in film, television, and music. He has participated in different productions such as “La Suerte de Loli”, “La Fan”, “Silvana Sin Lana”, “Dame Chocolate”, “Perro Amor” and “Santa Diabla”, and has also been the presenter of several editions of Miss Universe® and “Billboard Latin Music Awards”, among others. On American TV we saw him for the first time in the iconic “Beverly Hills 90210” and since then he has not stopped, shining with different characters in “Hollywood Heights”, “Telenovela”, “Devious Maids”, as well as films like “Just My Luck “,” Chasing Papi “,” Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo “and” Couples Retreat “, among others. Not to mention his musical catalog, which has placed him at the top of the music charts, with memorable hits like “Rezo”, “Mujer con Pants”, among others.

Jacky Bracamontes, meanwhile, represented Mexico in Miss Universe 2001, and today is, without a doubt, one of the most important figures in Latin American entertainment. The Mexican superstar who recently hosted the “Latin American Music Awards” and also participated in the Telemundo series “La Suerte de Loli”, and as for being the presenter of a beauty pageant, it is already a field that she knows very well. Well, she served as co-host of the Miss Universe 2019 pageant also for Telemundo.

In addition, Bracamontes, with a long soccer tradition being the daughter of renowned soccer player Jesús “El Profe” Bracamontes, joined Telemundo to host “Viva el Mundial y Más”, a program that aired during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia ™ . Throughout her successful career, Jacky has hosted numerous programs and specials, as well as starring in soap operas such as “Las Tontas No Van al Cielo”, “Heridas de Amor” and “Sortilegio”, and others.

Ready to add Latin flavor to MISS UNIVERSO

We had a delicious conversation with Carlos Ponce and Jacky about this contest, and all that we will be able to enjoy on May 16. Don’t miss the conversation here!