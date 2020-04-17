INTERVIEW WITH ARMORED DAWN

Very good We are with Armored Dawn. Thank you very much for spending a few minutes on Rock, The Best Music.

For those who do not know you yet, who are Armored Dawn?

Rodrigo Oliveira: The media often label us as a Viking metal band but it is very important to say that we are not. We like the Viking theme and write about it. We have different influences of music, Power Metal and Thrash Metal, but we are also influenced by more modern elements so we can say that it is only Metal.

You have recently released what is your third album “Viking Zombie”, how was the composition and recording of it?

It has taken us 1 year to compose, record and finalize the album. As soon as the previous album was ready, we started to compose material for the next one that became “Viking Zombie”. We toured Europe with Saxon and we already had almost all the songs composed. We listened to them over and over again, to see what could be improved before entering the studio, so when we started recording we were pretty clear on what to do. We have our own studio, also a rehearsal room, so we can spend as much time in the studio as we want. It is both a blessing and a curse. Recording and re-recording everything is easy, we spend a lot of time doing it but in the end we are very satisfied with the result because we have done a great job.

On this occasion for the album cover, what do you want to represent, since it does not go according to what the title would be? Whose work is it?

The concept was created by João Duarte, who has made artworks for many other bands. On the cover is a Viking compass. Viking Zombie is a character from a fictional story. He is lost looking for something unknown and it is the reason why we choose the symbol, which represents the guiding force for those who are lost, helps them find their true path. We really admire Viking culture and its symbols. We have been very careful not to use the elements and symbols erroneously or without knowing their correct meaning.

From this album you have released the video clip “Viking Zombie” on the visual platforms, how was the recording of it? Do you plan to edit any more videos?

We recorded the ficeo in a brewery here in Sao Paulo and it was directed by Leonardo Liberti from Libertà Films (Dee Snider, Angra, Megadeth). The part of the band took us one day and the rest of the story another day. The video was originally about 9 minutes or so, very long so we cut several parts. In addition to this we had already released two other videos from this same album ‘Ragnarok’ and ‘Animal Uncaged’.

Surely you will be tired of the same question, but how did the idea of ​​forming a Viking group in Brazil arise?

As I said before, we are not a viking metal band. Eduardno, our singer, is very involved in the Viking theme. He reads a lot, watches a lot of movies about this and that’s why we decided to write about this from the first album ‘Power of Warrior’. Later, we delve deeper and deeper into this topic, but all the stories we talk about are fictional. We can even say that these stories are a metaphor for what is happening today, where we are warriors fighting daily in our battles.

You were currently on a tour of Brazil presenting your album, how is the situation with the pandemic that we are currently suffering?

We were on a tour called ‘Armored Dawn Convida’ alongside two great Brazilian bands Korzus, Dr Sin and Jimmy & Rats, but unfortunately we had to postpone it. We also played in Central America (Guatemala, El Salvador and Costa Rica). Due to the Coronavirus, all these dates will be in the second half of the year. I think the most important thing is that we are not canceling our concerts, but postponing them. We have to prioritize health now, ourselves and the public of course and be at home. As soon as these dark times pass, we will be together again !!

With your previous albums you have managed to tour various countries in Europe, which one have you been most excited about?

We have played 4 times in Europe. The first time was with our first album ‘Power of Warrior’ together with Fates Warning. With the release ‘Barbarians in Black’, we toured twice, one with Saxon and Diamond Head and the other with Hammerfall. We also did a mini tour as headliners for the álbum Viking Zombie ’album. European countries are very close to each other but the public is very different. It is difficult to say which is the best place … Eastern Europe is really impressive but I think that the country that most impressed us is Bulgaria, we would like to return very soon.

I think you still haven’t been able to play in Spain to be able to see yourself live, do you see possibilities thanks to this new album?

Unfortunately, our tours have never been through Spain but there has always been an intention to play there. We hope it will be soon, it is a dream for us to play in your country.

And to finish this little questioning, any words for your followers around the world?

Please keep supporting rock and metal bands. Listen to their records on digital platforms, watch their videos and buy the physical records and official merchandise, it is the only way that the groups survive in these difficult times. Take care, be safe at home and when these hard times are over, we will see each other again on the road.

Thank you very much for attending us and good luck in your career. A hug.

We want to thank all the Rockthebestmusic team and supporters for the opportunity.