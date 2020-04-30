U.S. President Donald Trump told . on Wednesday that he does not believe in opinion polls showing his likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads the 2020 race for the White House.

During an interview in the Oval Office, the Republican president said he did not expect the elections to be a referendum on his handling of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and expressed surprise at the former vice president’s success in the polls.

“I don’t believe in polls,” said Trump. “I believe that the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think they are going to choose a man who is incompetent.”

Trump has already criticized Biden’s decades-long history as a United States senator and vice president of former President Barack Obama. Biden is expected to win his party’s nomination to run for the November 3 elections at the August convention.

“And I don’t say incompetent because of the condition he has now. I mean he has been incompetent for 30 years. Everything he has done has been bad. His foreign policy was a disaster,” said Trump.

On Thursday, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said that Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis suggested that he believed the Chinese government’s propaganda that the pandemic had been contained – and that it had diminished credibility of Trump.

In an emailed note, Bates wrote that the campaign does not take into account what Trump believes.

A . / Ipsos poll conducted this week over the general election dispute showed that 44% of registered voters said they would support Biden, with 40% of them saying they would vote for Trump.

Even more problematic for Trump, a recent poll conducted by . / Ipsos in the decisive states of Michingan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania indicates that Biden has a 45% to 39% advantage over the current president. Trump’s victories in these states in the 2016 elections helped to consolidate his visit to the White House.

Trump questioned his campaign director, Brad Parscale, and other political advisers after they showed the poll numbers that indicated his defeat for Biden, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The president was informed that he was after Biden in many key states for the dispute, and that he would have lost at the Electoral College if the elections were held in April.

Trump, in a tweet on Thursday morning, said he supported Parscale. “In fact, he is doing a great job. I never shouted at him (he has been with me for years, including in the 2016 victory) and I have no intention of doing so,” he said.

