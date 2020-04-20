Terra Santo Agro, one of the main grain producing companies in the country, has seen signs of heating up in demand for agricultural areas for the 2020/21 harvest and is looking for sales opportunities that contribute to reducing the company’s debt, said the CEO, José Humberto Prata Teodoro Júnior.

“Grain producers are more capitalized because of the exchange rate and are interested in acquisitions … Yes, we are attentive and we can seize the moment (to sell), and this can be from a one-off business to larger and more significant operations that help improve our debt profile, “said the executive in an interview with ..

“It is possible that we will have good opportunities for (negotiation) of land in the coming months,” added the executive, without detailing what would be under negotiation.

The company has a portfolio of land – located in Mato Grosso, the country’s main agricultural state – of approximately 133,400 hectares, of which almost 90,000 are its own areas, according to data updated in mid-March.

Reducing the level of debt is one of Terra Santa Agro’s financial strategies. As of December 31, 2019, the company’s adjusted net debt reached 1.154 billion reais, 4% less than the amount recorded a year earlier.

In financial indebtedness, debt in dollars represented 90% of the total, with an average cost of 6.2% per year, according to the most recent balance sheet.

In order not to lose cash generation from the grain harvest, Teodoro explained that the most likely to happen is the sale of the land and, then, the attempt to lease it to continue with production.

Teodoro pointed out that in times of crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the agricultural sector ends up benefiting greatly from the devaluation of the local currency against the dollar.

“When the exchange rate changes, Brazil is more competitive than the United States in grain exports … international prices, in dollars, fall a little, flattening the American margins, but in Brazil we have the exchange rate to compensate this fall. ”

The dollar closed sharply higher against the real on Monday, reaching the second highest price in history, on a negative day in the financial markets around the world with the collapse of oil prices worsening the perception of worsening for the global economy. The dollar rose 1.40%, to 5.3092 reais on sale.

PRODUCTION AND COVID-19

The CEO of Terra Santa said that the 2020/21 harvest is already planned and the initial idea is to maintain areas cultivated with soy and corn, and expand cotton crops.

“While soybeans and corn are being largely benefited by the appreciation of the dollar and demand remains firm, cotton businesses were the most affected by the coronavirus crisis … but still, we are going to expand the area, because our production cost of cotton is low and it is the crop with the best average profitability per hectare “.

According to the CEO, the average soy revenue is 4 thousand reais per hectare; in corn, this revenue is around 3 thousand reais per hectare, and in cotton, “we have managed to earn 11 thousand reais per hectare, that is, our profit margin is better”, he said.

China, the largest global buyer of the featherweight, restricted logistics at the country’s ports in mid-January and February, as a containment measure against the coronavirus and, with that, the cotton shipments that were scheduled were postponed.

“Since January we have been affected by the impacts of Covid-19 in this sector and, as there was no delivery, we were left without the counterpart, the cash that would be generated (with the payments),” said Teodoro.

Once the most restrictive measures have passed, operations begin to resume “timidly”. “I would say that of 100% of postponed shipments, 20% or 30% will happen in the coming months. The rest will be for the second half”, he estimated.

With the design of the 2020/21 harvest outlined, the expectation of the Holy Land is that, in the coming weeks, 100% of the inputs for soybeans and corn will be purchased and 70% to 75% of the commercialization of soybeans and corn next season will be completed said the CEO.

“In cotton, we understand that the moment is very uncertain. We are monitoring the market and there is no room to anticipate sales with profitability, but this may improve later on.”

