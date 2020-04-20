State Secretary of Health of Rio de Janeiro, Edmar Santos, expressed concern about the progress of Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, in the State in an interview with . and said that, at the moment, the light is yellow, moving towards orange , but predicted that it will turn red in May, with the arrival of the most critical moment of the disease.

Santos, who is infected with Covid-19, said he feared a “very, very complicated” moment in the state and said that the contagion curve on Fluminense soil is not flattening, despite the social isolation measures adopted by the Wilson Witzel government ( PSC), who is also diagnosed with the disease.

“We have not yet turned on the red light, but we are from yellow to orange. But if the deaths do not sensitize the population, at the beginning of May the red light will come on for the health system,” the secretary said in an interview with . last night. Friday.

According to official data, the number of deaths confirmed by the disease in the state more than doubled in a week. In the last balance sheet released on Sunday, Rio counted 402 deaths while on the previous Sunday there were 170. Another 185 deaths are under investigation. The official balance also confirms 4,675 cases of the disease, compared to 2,855 a week earlier.

“With the increase in the number of deaths and the pressure of hospitalization, we see that the curve is not flattening and in two weeks we may be in a very, very complicated scenario”, he said.

According to the secretary, this acceleration and the high number of cases occurs even before reaching the peak of Covid-19 in the State. He estimates that the peak of the disease will occur in two weeks, from the turn of April to May.

“I am dreading this moment. You know that I have always had a balanced tone … we have always criticized absent governments. This time we took action at the right time, at the right time and we faced a thousand resistances, but I am a little heartbroken to see that we can throw away an opportunity that was given. “

The secretary estimated that the population of Rio de Janeiro relaxed social distance, which is a recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the spread of the virus, with more people taking to the streets in recent days. Statistical data show that the isolation rate in Greater Rio is close to 50%, with the ideal recommended by WHO being 70%.

“We have not reached the peak of the disease and we see people filling sidewalks in Rio, Baixada and other municipalities. I think we are missing a valuable chance to flatten the curve and stop the epidemic,” he said.

“I have noticed a lot of pressure in the last few days in our hospital units due to hospitalization and transfer to the reference hospitals. And the peak is only in two weeks. If we follow this social behavior, we will still have a great worsening of cases and deaths. “

DELAYED ORDERS

Another concern of the secretary, who is working from home isolated, is with the structure to face the disease. The state has prepared itself for mass testing of the population, but of the approximately 1 million tests purchased from China, Rio has only 50,000 available. In addition, of the 900 respirators ordered, only 50 have arrived from the Asian country so far.

The state government is also enabling eight field hospitals for patients with Covid-19, but with delays in orders from China, the timeline for completing the temporary units is compromised. Of the eight planned to be ready by the end of the month, only two of them should start operating: in Maracanã and Leblon

The lack of equipment and structure also affects the city hall of Rio, which on Sunday received its first field hospital in Riocentro, but the temporary unit does not yet have respirators purchased from China and should only be operational next month. The city of Rio has 245 deaths and 3,126 cases of coronavirus.

To increase the challenge of the State and the city, the occupancy rate of the public health network is high and may reach saturation if the demand for beds increases rapidly in the coming days.

Until last week, of the 619 beds of the public network that serve the Unified Health System (SUS) in the city, 548 were occupied. In the State, the occupancy of ICU beds is also close to 90%.

