Under the shade of a tree in his home and lying in a ‘cheilon’, the member of the Hall of Fame, Pedro Martínez, was interviewed in a live broadcast by Yancen Pujols, whom he assured that he needed the break caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

“This quarantine has not hurt me. For me this is a rest that I needed, that my body asked for a long time ago. Be as I am, under the mango tree, with my people, having a good time, “said the former major league star.

Likewise, Pedro affirmed that the quarantine has given him a lot of family time, especially with his son Pedro Martínez Jr., admitting that he does not remember the last time he was with his family for more than 10 consecutive days.

Of his son Martinez, he assured that he was profiled to have a great year in the subsidiaries of the Detroit Tigers, a team that signed the young third baseman two years ago, and that he is currently training him to keep him in shape.

He explained that Pedro Jr. had looked good in spring training, but unfortunately they stopped baseball activities because of the coronavirus.

Likewise, the right-handed pitcher highlighted the sacrifice he and his family have made throughout his career, pointing to the overwhelming work schedule he faces when he’s in the United States.

Example to follow

Pedro has never been shy when talking about his beginnings on the ball, and this is inexorably linked to that of his brother Ramón, whom he refers to as his standard to achieve as a pitcher.

“Ramón was a better athlete than me. What happened to Ramón was the misuse the Dodgers gave him, and the much use shortened his career. But Ramón was actually a super athlete, and he was my inspiration. I saw him pitch and I felt ‘wow, I want to be like my brother,’ ”he said.

Work ethic is another aspect that Martínez affirmed he owes to his older brother, whom he described as a tireless worker in terms of physical and mental preparation.

Rebellion

The three-time Cy Young Award winner admitted to being “rebellious in his own way,” but asserted that such rebellion stems from his competitive drive to be the best at what he does, and that he has always tried to demonstrate to those who doubt his abilities. they are wrong.

Martínez narrated that, during his stay at the Dodgers’ academy, there was an incident in which several prospects were involved so one of the main scouts of the organization, Rafael Ávila, confronted them angrily.

During the confrontation, Ávila exclaimed that none of those present meant anything to the franchise, and ended up asking in a rhetorical way that he wanted one of the prospects to tell him that he was going to reach the Major Leagues.

Of the group, among which were future Major League players such as Raúl Mondesí and Pedro Julio Astacio, the only one who dared to speak was Pedro, who said “I am going to do Major Leagues.”

“Ávila gave me a boche and sat me down. He told me ‘shut your mouth, that you are always ahead, sit down and shut your mouth, that I did not ask for your opinion,’ ”he recalled.

Now Pedro says that the pride of that legendary scout is the report that he sent to the Dodgers, which described him as “small, skinny, does not impress anyone with the physique, but has the heart of a lion.” The rest is history.

