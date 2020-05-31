To raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, the World Health Organization (WHO) commemorates World May Day without Tobacco and Lung Health every May 31.

Covered in science, the tobacco industry is focused on offering smoke-free alternatives that have the potential to reduce the risk of developing smoking-related illnesses compared to continuing to smoke.

André Calantzopoulos, CEO of Philip Morris International (PMI), put it very bluntly: “Our stated ambition is to convince all current adult smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, to switch to smoke-free products as soon as possible. . “

Last year the FDA authorized IQOS for sale in the United States, determining that marketing this product would be a better option for public health.

However, the regulatory framework for tobacco products worldwide is very varied, and some countries still do not contemplate these new tobacco warming products in their laws.

“Each country has its own regulatory framework and laws are needed for these low-risk alternatives because they are different from an electronic cigarette and a conventional cigarette,” emphasizes Andrés Espinal Mateo, director of External Affairs for Philip Morris Dominicana and Caribe.

Espinal, who is an expert in fiscal regulation, foreign trade, and prevention against illicit and contraband, answers questions to Listín Diario about how this change would be made in the Dominican legal norm and why it is necessary.

What is the difference between a conventional cigarette, an electronic cigarette and an IQOS?

A cigarette burns tobacco and generates smoke. The electronic cigarette is an electronic device that simulates the experience of smoking by generating a vapor through the heating of a liquid. This liquid can be liquid nicotine or other variants.

IQOS is not a cigarette. Nor is it an electronic cigarette. IQOS is a tobacco heating system that does not heat a liquid, but a tobacco unit. IQOS is a device that uses sophisticated technology to heat tobacco instead of burning it, thereby removing smoke, ash and significantly reducing odor.

What is the law that regulates it in the DR? Just 48- 00?

General Health Law 42-01 is one of the laws that regulate tobacco. However, the law that regulates these products specifically is 48-00 and the same dates from the year 2000. This law observes all tobacco products in the national territory and covers areas from smoking spaces, advertising restrictions, health warnings , among other.

Why does this Law not adequately regulate products like IQOS?

“The vast majority of regulations and standards for tobacco products were passed before science and innovation made it possible for low-risk alternatives to be produced. Taking this into consideration, they must be reviewed to address this new reality since the regulatory and fiscal treatments of this new category must contemplate two key factors: one, the science and innovation behind the products; and two, risk reduction for adult smokers. We can only make the complete switch to smoke-free products and contribute to harm reduction from smoking if adult smokers have access to this new category through differentiated regulatory treatments.

Undoubtedly, the current law responds to a variety of traditional tobacco products, but a specific regulatory framework is required for low-risk tobacco products that allows adult smokers to have access to better alternatives that are scientifically endorsed and that in the end could translate into a substantial improvement in public health.

What do you recommend? What to update the current one or to enact a separate one for non-combustion products?

“We understand that there must be differentiated regulation and supervision. Why? For the simple reason that IQOS is not the same as a cigarette, therefore it cannot be regulated or controlled as such. A regulation for reduced risk products should promote that specific quality standards are met and that scientific evidence demonstrates a risk reduction profile.

Regulation must be based on the risk profile, and what we are looking for is that adult smokers can have access to a lower risk alternative supported by robust science.

It is clear that regulations must continue to discourage people from starting to smoke and to encourage them to quit. But it is just as clear that according to the World Health Organization, by 2025 about 1.1 billion men and women around the world will continue to smoke, and should have the opportunity to switch to better alternatives.

What should this new law take into account?

Differentiated regulation must be based on scientific research and, above all, on aspects that promote technological innovation in the tobacco sector and encourage a change in the habit of adult smokers. Likewise, it must contemplate cessation and prevention, the right to access truthful and transparent information on low-risk alternatives, and that products must meet a minimum industry standard.

In addition to the United States, are there countries that have amended their legislation on these issues to include the IQOS?

An example is the case of the United Kingdom. In this country, after debates between the medical / scientific society, regulators, consumers and industry, organizations such as the Committee on Science and Technology of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, have concluded that “the level of taxes on related products with tobacco it must correspond directly to the health risks they present, to encourage less harmful consumption. Applying that logic, electronic cigarettes should continue to be the least taxed and conventional cigarettes as the most taxed, with products like heated tobacco between them. “

What efforts is PMI making to change the regulation?

The greatest effort PMI is making is investing in science to develop products that reduce the risk of smokers. In turn, we are fighting disinformation and promoting transparent communication around harm reduction from smoking.

There is a lot of misinformation circulating, as well as confusion around smoke-free products. It is important to foster a science-based conversation, in order to inform about the best options available today for those adult smokers who do not want to quit.

Our science is robust. Studies carried out by public health experts, like all these years of research by our scientific team, allow us to conclude that the main problem of tobacco-related diseases is in the combustion or burning of tobacco. And that claim is supported by hundreds of independent scientific studies.

How do you take the position of the WHO?

The WHO’s theme for World No Tobacco Day 2020 is “to protect young people and prevent them from consuming tobacco and nicotine”, given that statement, Andrés Espinal says: “Our vision is to design a future free of cigarette smoke and offer a better alternative. I want to be very clear, youth should not use tobacco products or products that contain nicotine. In this sense, we have commercial policies and practices that seek to avoid marketing to young people and never smokers. The focus should be on providing a better option for the millions of women and men who smoke today. If you don’t smoke, don’t start; if you smoke, quit; if you decide to continue smoking change to a better alternative. ”