Lourdes Stephen has been living in the United States for more than 15 years, but no more than two months pass without traveling to the land where she was born. That is why one of the things that he misses the most in this time of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic is visiting his home, his homeland, his Dominican Republic.

She does not hide her accent. On the contrary, she is “more Dominican than the banana” and is “insulted” when people tell her that she doesn’t seem like it and that love she feels for her country is being instilled in her son, Michael Victor, since he was a child.

“People have no idea, I do not go more than two months without going and I am so sad because I need it. I can not find it, it is hard for those of us who are abroad, which we have never detached from our roots, ”he says in a telephone conversation with editors of LISTÍN DIARIO.

The first time that his son traveled was to the Dominican Republic “and he has gone many times because I want him to feel Dominican really.”

Although his family lives in Santo Domingo, he feels great happiness in arriving at the airport and from there leaving either Boca Chica, Barahona, Samaná, Punta Cana, in short, he loves to tour the country and enjoy its benefits.

In the workplace, the journalist could not be happier, as she enjoys the return of “Sal y Pimienta”, a program that Univisión decided to temporarily “resurrect” on Sundays for half an hour during the season of the reality show “Pequeños Gigantes”. However, everything changed due to the pandemic and now the television space that he leads with Jomary Goyso has an hour and is independent with its own content, which was part of the beginning and success in 2010.

Lourdes is grateful to the people who follow her for the welcome. “Television is a very rare medium, sometimes you are not around and people forget about you, but that is the nature of the medium and I had time off the air and yet the reception has been impressive,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to God first for this great opportunity, also with my colleagues, with Jomary and with the company that decided to do something that had never happened. they had never revived a Hispanic program in the United States, that had never been seen and for me it is a great honor to be part of the original that I did with Rodner Figueroa in 2010, ”he said.

The Dominican presenter is very proud of everything she has accomplished. He started in the media working in production for the programs “Ritmo del sabato” and “Noche no te vayas” assisting Frederick Martínez (El Pachá) and his colleague and compatriot based in Mexico, Vielka Valenzuela.

Although he never went on the air, he learned a little about everything and today he puts into practice all that acquired knowledge.

“I learned from behind. I like learning from behind because that is what gives me the strength and knowledge I have to keep going today, ”she proudly tells of her beginnings and then went on to pursue her career as a news anchor.

At Univision

For many years, the communicator participated in “Primer Impacto”, “Despierta América” ​​and other Univisión programs. Today it has been reinvented. She created her “Yustú” channel (YouTube), as she calls it, in which she has almost 100,000 subscribers and can do what she likes best: interview, report and tell a story.

“If you want to do something and you are not given the opportunity, create it, build it, realize it, do not give up simply because a door was closed. you have to keep on going, you have to keep betting on your dreams and that’s what I did ”, she comments about the platform that has helped her show a facet of her that very few people know.

However, when he is in the role of the journalist he takes it very seriously. Lourdes is from the old school and for her television requires a certain formality that is not necessary on social networks, but she respects her work a lot and those who follow her therefore take great care of her diction, which she says with great pride that she learned in the country .

“I don’t feel that I have had to neutralize my accent, I have only had to improve my diction, once you improve your diction your accent changes, the Dominican at least and I was never asked to change my accent ever, but When I was working on news in the Dominican Republic, I had already worked on my diction, “said the communicator.

CLOSER

Communicators.

Lourdes follows the work of many Dominican communicators. From the old school she loves Jatnna Tavárez: “She is an eminence, I admire her very much.” Likewise, Milagros Germán, Luz García and the AN7 presenter, Lorenna Pierre.

About “Salt and Pepper”.

He says that until now the program continues, but he does not know if it is something in the short or long term.