Interview Lizbeth Rodríguez with nothing down and everything shows! | Instagram

Recently the beautiful driver and actress Mexican Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a video where she was interviewing two people, in addition to her obvious beauty, what was most surprising was that you could tell that she wasn’t wearing anything under her clothes, it was impressive!

The popularity of Lizbeth Rodriguez continues to increase, thanks to his energy, enthusiasm and his constant videos as well as photographs, we have the opportunity to continue enjoying his content both on social networks and on YouTube, not for nothing is he a celebrity today.

He recently shared a video on his official Instagram account where he is shown interviewing two people, referring to the company for which he once worked and for which he became a star, we are talking about Badabun.

For a time he was known as “The Badabun Girl”, he practically became the image of the company given his popularity and the rating that his program “Exposing infidels” had, it is likely that you have heard of him for a long time.

It was thus that a group decided to release a song dedicated to her, clarifying that it was released when she was still working in that company, so it did not seem bad to remember this song without first giving the deserved credit to whoever deserved it.

Have you ever heard the song of the Badabun girl? Meet the creators, “wrote Lizbeth.

While interviewing them Lizbeth Rodriguez From the port of Veracruz, surely the place where the creators of the song originated, some fans could realize something that caught their attention.

With a flirtatious beige dress It seemed to be two pieces due to the cuts it had, because in part it looked like a corset in the front with a short, long-sleeved skirt with a slightly high neck.

As you well know, Lizbeth is white skinned and although this time her skin tone did not highlight her curves so much, they did manage to do so, as the interview progressed it was noted that she was not wearing anything on top because we could see a little more despite that this fabric was not transparent.

The publication he made a day ago is about to reach 500 thousand like’s in addition to the 882 comments, some of them had already noticed this “little great detail”, on the other hand some Internet users began to criticize his face mask because it was totally transparent that we could even see her lips through it.