Michael Jordan believes that the Chicago Bulls dynasty in the 1990s in the NBA would have held together for at least one more season if the team’s managers had supported coach Phil Jackson.

In the final episode of the hit documentary “The Last Dance,” the legendary former player said he would have signed a one-year contract if the franchise had kept the key pieces, including Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Jackson.

“If you were to ask all the guys who won in 1998, ‘We’ll give you a one-year contract to try a seventh’ (title), do you think they would have signed? Yes, they would have signed, ”Jordan said. “Would I have signed for a year? Yes, I would have signed for a year. “

“Would Phil have done it?” Yes. With Pip (Pippen) you would have had to do something convincing. But if Phil was going to be there, if Dennis was going to be there, if MJ (Michael Jordan) was going to be there, to win our seventh, Pip was not going to miss that, “said the mythical number 23.

However, Jackson’s departure precipitated the withdrawal of Jordan, who would later have a final stage in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, while Pippen was traded and Rodman was released from his contract.

After six championships in eight years, the rebuilding process began for the Bulls, who have never returned to the finals and have only played the Eastern Conference final once.

The tenth and final chapter of “The Last Dance” concludes with Jordan admitting that he feels no gratification for having retired while at the top.

“It is maddening, because I felt we could have won seven,” he said. “I really think so. We may not have done it, but not being able to try is something I can’t accept. ”

At the last minute, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said he offered Jackson to stay on.

I said, ‘Well, I think I should take a break. I don’t think it’s fair to Jerry (Krause) and I know it would be difficult for him to accept it, ”said Jackson.

