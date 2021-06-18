Interview Gerard Moreno | “Morata and I can play together”

Social networks, polls and the fans cry out to Luis Enrique to put the Villarreal forward, who defends his teammate: “Morata is strong and has our confidence.” Gerard recognizes that his reference “always, since childhood, was David Villa”. Gerard Moreno He has been the top national scorer for two consecutive seasons. 50 goals in 18 months. He rubs shoulders with Messi and Benzema. He is a continental champion. Ask for passage in the Selection.

Spain deserved to beat Sweden, but did not score. Is the group nervous about this tie?

We did not start with a victory, which was what we were looking for, but the group is doing well, with confidence to continue doing what we are doing. It was a game where we were able to win deservedly. He did not want to enter and it was the only thing we missed. It was a very serious game that both in the first half and in the second we went for victory. We did not win, but we keep our confidence intact, we like what we see on the pitch because it is what we propose and what we work for. If we are at that level in the next two games, we will have a lot of chances to win.

Is it uncomfortable for Gerard to see that people cry out to be taken out to remove a teammate, in this case Morata?

We have all been through these situations. It is not pleasant to see how a teammate can suffer, but Morata is calm, he has everyone’s confidence, he is a very important player. I try to work and help and do my best to be available to the coach and his staff. We have all gone through situations similar to Morata’s and the important thing is how we are upside down and our morale and we are all one hundred percent upside down and morale.

How is Morata after Wanda’s insults and La Cartuja’s whistles? Do you see him as strong in morals?

I see Álvaro strong. He has the confidence of everyone in here. For us he is a very, very important player both on and off the pitch. He is calm and strong and the other day he made a great game, although he did not score a goal. It is true that we are valued for goals. But I am sure that how he is working the goal will come, because he has always had the goal. Then you don’t have to worry.

The striker and the goalkeeper are audited only for the goal, is it an injustice?

We all know how this works. The only thing we can do is all of us work to do our best. All of us who are here work all year to be on this list and all those who have been left out deserved it too. We try to represent our country in the best possible way. From the inside out for us there is no kind of debate. We have a very healthy competition between all of us. It is an incredible human group, a very good environment and it is something that is difficult to see in a Selection. They are top players in the world and a good atmosphere reigns. There is healthy competition and we want to continue with this very good environment.

How many goals have you scored in the last 24 months?

In the last two seasons, 50 goals.

What does the account lead to? Julio Salinas told you the last five seasons.

In the end, one remembers, even the goals he scored as a cadet. We forwards make a living from that and when we are not successful it affects us. I work to be able to be here having a high level in my club. You always want things to go well for you and you remember the years that you haven’t had so well. I remember the first year at Villarreal, that I was not so precise in the face of the door, and of the suffering at that time. In this football there are ups and downs, there are seasons that you have to enjoy a lot, as this could be individually for me, but you also have to remember those that have not gone so well to come out of those situations strengthened.

That that there are no holders or substitutes, do you really believe it?

Yes. I am convinced of that. We are 24 players with a very high level of demand in our club and when you get here you raise the level of competition. Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to do their best to play. All of us here are trained to play. Whether we play or not we have to add from the bench, from the stands or from where they touch us.

The fans want Gerard Moreno to start. Why don’t you put Luis Enrique on it?

I live it calmly. I work to have those opportunities, but if I don’t have them, I will add from where I have to be. The competition is incredible. Álvaro is playing very good games. The goal resists us all. I had an occasion that he could not enter and should have entered. The goal belongs to everyone. I am working to be at the level of this year and I am to death with the decisions of the coach who seeks the best for the group, so that we are in the next rounds.

Can’t Morata and Gerard Moreno play together because of Luis Enrique’s system?

Yes, of course we can play together. Against Portugal we play together. There are many positions, there are many players and the coach looks for the best solution for each game. We take it naturally, knowing that what the coach is looking for is the best for the group. To add from where I play and if I have the opportunity, I will try to take advantage of it.

Where will the coach put him if he plays with Morata? In what band?

The last game put me on the right wing, with Álvaro leading the way. The coach gives us confidence to change positions and we can adapt to any of the three positions above. You just have to be clear when you are at the extreme or the point, the role you have, which is a little different, but it gives us freedom to change position.

If you put him in one band or another, you can see who would leave the team …

In the end, someone always has to come out to get everything in. You have to adapt to what the coach tells us. On the wing, he requires something else and we can play in all attack positions.

And there is no possibility to change the drawing? Or is Luis Enrique’s 1-4-3-3 immovable?

It is a system in which we are comfortable and the coach sees that it is the best for the National Team. We’ve had two zero draws in a row, but we’ve been closer to winning than losing. Luis Enrique believes in this system, he has transferred it to us and we feel identified with what he wants.

Have you seen Villa’s 57 goals with the National Team? Gerard is the one who most resembles Villa.

All, all I do not know, but I have seen many. Villa has been my reference since I was little, I paid attention to him a lot. He was a huge player, an incredible scorer, one of the best in the world. We do not have to compare ourselves with the Selection of before. It was the best team in the world, with incredible players and we tried to make our way. There is always a tendency to compare ourselves with the National Team that won the two European Cups and the World Cup, but we want to make our way and our history and hopefully it can be that way. Villa has been a clear reference for me since I was little and I have always tried to learn things from him.

Can Morata and Gerard do what Torres and Villa did?

We can do great things, but we try not to compare ourselves because surely we always lose. Torres and Villa were two great forwards of our country, we were lucky enough to live with that team that made us enjoy so much. We want to make our own history and hopefully this year will be successful for Spain. But we are going step by step, we know that if we continue working as we are doing, we will be close to achieving it.

Are Gerard, Morata and Dani Olmo inferior to Mbappe, Griezmann and Benzema? With this front we can be champions?

I don’t feel inferior to anyone as a National Team, as a team. Few teams are worked like we are and we have all the options to do great things. We do not feel inferior to anyone.

Did he bounce the ball like a rabbit in La Cartuja? How was the lawn at La Cartuja?

We do not want to use the grass as an excuse because if we had marked any of the occasions we had, we would not be talking about the grass. It wasn’t in the best condition, but I’m sure the pitch will be better for the next two games and that’s the important thing. We are a team that we like to have the ball, we like precision, speed and perhaps the other day the grass was not helping much.

With a goal we pass the phase, almost drawing a match, if 16 of 24 teams pass …

We are calm because the other day we tied, but we played a great game, the icing was missing, the goal was missing, which is the important thing in football. We have been with a very clear style for many months, where there have been very good games, we have scored many goals, like against Germany we won 6-0. We know that we can finish first in the group if we win the next two games and our goal remains the same. We have Selection to do it and we trust what we see on the field, because the daily work is very good, the team knows what it does, what it works and knows what it wants and that is the best medicine to face the games.

Have they had any reaction to the vaccine? Which one did they put on it?

They gave me the Janssen. Some were a little weak, but overall we had a good time and we were all able to train the next day. The vaccine is already a thing of the past.

How is Busquets? Come back soon?

We are waiting for you. See if it is negative. We are looking forward to his return, as we wish Diego Llorente to return. We are impatient for Cap to arrive because he is a very important person both on and off the pitch. And we do not want anyone to catch COVID or for anyone to be on sick leave.

Have you ever seen Lewandoswki up close? What a machine!

I have not had the opportunity to see him live, but I have seen him many games on TV. We know what a great player and what a great scorer he is. It is one of the beautiful things about the Eurocup, facing all kinds of players, top level players. It is going to be a challenge to face Lewandoswki.

When Lewandoswki sees him, will he also say: this kid is a continental champion?

When you see the National Team you will see that they face a beautiful and good team, where we try to ensure that the rival has the least time possible on the ball and the top players want to have the ball. Just as we analyze all the rivals, they will also see that we are a difficult opponent.

What message do you send to the fans for those whistles to a teammate?

We tell the fans that we trust our work and we ask them to trust us, which I know they do, there are many people who are with us. We keep the positive things, how they sing, how they support us in the field. I’m sure the tuning is good. We are lucky to be able to play a European Championship at home and we have to create that winning harmony between the fans and the team so that everything goes more than rolled. The important thing is that we all go together and follow the same path.

What is the Eurocup looking like to you? Who do you see as your favorite?

We were looking forward to the Eurocup and I see favorites from all the teams I saw before it started. Italy and Belgium have started very strong, France has beaten Germany. Sure there will be surprises because football is very even and any team can beat you. We are on the right track and that is what matters to me.

Do you like England?

Yes, I place you in that group of big favorites. There are many teams that are eligible to be champions.

Have you had offers to leave Villarreal?

I’m quiet. It is a subject that I do not even think about. I want to focus one hundred percent on the Euro. Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it …