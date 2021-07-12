INTERVIEW | Emma, ​​one of the Mexican films most affected by the pandemic, finds space on Sony TV

It is well known that for independent Mexican films, the launch and distribution are very complicated stages and if to that is added the effect that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on not only national theaters, but also at the national level. worldwide, films like Emma, from the director Julio Bárcenas, have gone almost unnoticed this year.

However, as happened with many projects, television and streaming platforms became the preferred means of many filmmakers to publicize their work and to reach a larger audience. In this way, soon, Sony will have the premiere of Emma And, in an interview with Tomatazos, Bárcenas spoke about what this film means in his career, as well as the opportunity that the company gave him.

The film tells the story of Emma, ​​an eight-year-old girl, who receives a ball on the head during her first communion that makes her see that she wants to be a professional footballer. However, a new boy named Andrés enters his school, who loves soccer and tells him that it is not a sport for girls, with the support of his family, the protagonist must show that dreams can always be fulfilled, especially those that depend on you.

To make the movie, Julio Bárcenas He worked hand in hand with the well-known scriptwriter Adriana Pelusi (Play With Me, El Hadiera si Existe – 50%), since Emma it was his first script. In this way, the project was very personal for both of them, as it was made possible thanks to the joint work of their fellow students.

Emma is a collaborative work where, during film school, I meet Adriana Pelusi, who is the scriptwriter of the film, she is the scriptwriter of several films that have already been in theaters, the truth is that she has a very good pen and we met at school and from there this dumbbell was born … This is also Adriana Pelusi’s first film script … it took a while to do it, there are other films that were released before, but that’s how we got to this collaboration and I joined several colleagues of mine that I met during my film career, then: the photographer is also a CECC graduate, the art director is Adriana’s generation partner… the producer too.

The filmmaker explained that although the story is attractive and very family-friendly, which he felt as a responsibility, since currently the audiovisual content is full of violence, its release in theaters was very complicated, due to the pandemic, however, trust other media, like Sony TV, to help you reach more people.

The release in theaters was somewhat complicated and tortuous, in fact we are looking to see if we can make a second release now in the summer, if the pandemic allows it, but I am a believer in new technologies and I am convinced that we had to live a historic moment in which the consumption habit was transformed … and on that side I am very grateful and happy to have found the shelter of Sony.

On the issues of Emma-Religion, football and family-, the director explained that although they are complicated, since they arouse many passions, by addressing them from childhood he managed to build a mosaic full of virtues, which is also very current, since it addresses the empowerment of the woman as something natural.

As the protagonists are children, it is directed at that audience, but I think it is also a film for the whole family because it resonates with me all the time, so I am always evoking that past, that nostalgia that I have with my childhood, that I connects with history. In that sense, we saw the film as a mosaic that could precisely contain all these virtues and above all that at that time the issue of empowered women was not so present, not like today, but it weighed and I think it is an ad hoc film to begin with. to normalize this female empowerment, which I do not see as something new, I grew up in a world of women, with my mother, my aunts, all strong women, then my wife came, my daughters who have taught me that empowerment from the side natural, which shows that they are strong, bold and capable of everything, I just think that later we don’t visualize it.

Bárcenas mentioned that for Mexican films, especially independent ones, distribution is very complicated, so he feels very grateful to Sony for giving his film a space and the opportunity to reach more people.

With Mexican films, this part of distribution and release is always very complicated, and even more so when it is a practically independent film, which has a commercial profile, but we are not completely sheltered … so it has cost a lot of work, in addition to releasing it during The pandemic was very difficult, however, at the wrong pace to hurry up and the truth is that on the one hand we had the fortune and privilege that Sony found the film and gave it a place within its commercial space and helped us reach more people, we are very happy about that.

