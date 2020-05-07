Danna Paola describes herself as a “very impatient” person, so she has sought to transform her confinement by the coronavirus into “something positive”. Her time now goes between making new music, launching solidarity campaigns and thinking about the ways in which Lucrecia, her character in “Elite”, has made it better.

“This pandemic has been complicated. I’m still getting along well, one day at a time. Producing a lot of music, cooking, playing video games …”, the 24-year-old artist told Efe in an interview from the house she shares with six friends in Mexico City.

Precisely, one of those new productions is “Contigo”, a song that he released this week and that he describes as “very dedicated” and full of love.

Of course, “the lyrics are not very poetic,” he confessed, since he wanted to translate in the simplest terms that he found his state of mind on a sad day in which he missed the hugs of people he loves and has far away.

“Although she was born on a not-so-good day, I hope that the song will make people want to get out of bed and go dancing in the living room for a while,” said the Mexican, who also wants her to help raise money. funds for victims of coronavirus in your country.

That is why he launched the tags #estoycontigo and #estoycontigochallenge to make people feel that he is accompanied and generate more income for his charity campaign.

“We are going to donate what is earned with the ‘streamings’ to sanitize the centers that treat the COVID-19 and other aid to the most vulnerable,” explained the star, who declared herself very moved by everything that is happening.

“It is very strong and I am concerned about those who suffer now and the long-term effects for everyone,” he stressed, although he acknowledged that this oscillates with his “crazy” desire to go out “to dance, to walk on the street, to do activities normal before. “

Among the things that make her smile during “the running of the bulls” are the results of the third season of “Elite”, the Netflix series that made her a world star thanks to her excellent portrayal of the character of Lucrecia Montesinos Hendrich, the daughter of Mexican ambassador to Spain.

The series, one of the most successful on the platform, took Danna Paola from Mexico to Madrid – where she was filmed – to, according to her own admission, transform her life.

SOME KISSES

“I would slap Danna Paola before she matured. Not that I’m very mature now, but I needed that, to learn how to say no, to have more confidence in myself and launch myself into doing the things I dreamed of , but to which I had not dared “, he affirmed about the teachings of his character.

It’s hard to believe that someone who has a 20-year career – since she started at the age of 4 in the Mexican edition of the children’s program Plaza Sésamo – felt that way, but the artist insisted that her music is her most personal side “and it costs more to dare to show it”.

Thanks to the confidence that he borrowed from Lu and that has now incorporated his personality, last year he released his second album “Sie7e” and for this year he had planned the second part, although he did not reveal the date.

She also confessed that she stuck with Lu’s feminism, not allowing anyone to use her and the way she transforms her wounds into force.

“In the end, Lucrecia and I ended up looking much more like we would have thought,” he said.

About her plans for the future, the artist preferred not to speak, since she recognizes that “nobody knows what is going to happen and how things are going to change”, but what she is sure of is that “more music will come” on her part, because the quarantine has made her “more sensitive and creative”.

